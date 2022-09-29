VFX Studio Digital Domain Names Hanno Basse CTO

Visual effects company Digital Domain — which worked on Spider-Man: No Way Home, Doctor Strange In the Multiverse of Madness and the upcoming Black Adam — has hired tech vet Hanno Basse as its chief technology officer. He will oversee and develop new tech and continue the company’s work in areas including digital humans and AI-powered tools.

With more than 30 years in the business, Basse most recently served as CTO of Microsoft Azure Media and Entertainment, following a his time as CTO at 20th Century Fox prior to the Disney deal.

He’s the former chair of the UHD Alliance, a member of the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences, and a Fellow of the Society of Motion Picture and Television Engineers.

“The next few years are going to be crucial for the VFX industry, as studios adapt to the needs of both the clients and audiences,” said Basse in a released statement. “We can’t just keep up, we need to continue to innovate and develop new tools and pipelines to give content creators more options, while also ensuring our artists have what they need to succeed and thrive. I am thrilled to be part of Digital Domain, and I can’t wait to see where we go next.”

Last week, Digital Domain announced the hiring of Lala Gavgavian as global president of visual effects studios.