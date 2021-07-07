Skip to main content
Dilip Kumar, Indian Acting Icon Dubbed the “Tragedy King,” Dies at 98

Credited with bringing method acting to Indian cinema, he starred in several classic films including 'Andaz,' 'Daag,' 'Devdas,' 'Azaad,' 'Mughal-e-Azam' and many more.

Dilip Kumar in 2005. Sipra Das/The The India Today Group via Getty Images

Dilip Kumar, the acting icon who was credited with bringing the method style into Indian cinema and was widely known as the “Tragedy King,” has died. He was 98.

Local news reports, citing Kumar’s family and doctor, say he died on Wednesday morning at a Mumbai hospital after a prolonged illness.

In a career that spanned five decades, Kumar is widely regarded as the finest actor India has ever produced. Starring in some of the all-time classic films of Indian cinema, Kumar’s versatility and command of his craft allowed him to excel across genres. He was awarded the inaugural Filmfare Award for best actor in 1954, and is tied with Shah Rukh Khan for most wins at eight.

More to come…  

