Dina Eaton, Music Editor on James Bond Films, Dies at 70

Dina Eaton, the pioneering British music editor who worked on five James Bond films and movies directed by Michael Cimino, Bernardo Bertolucci, John Singleton and Edgar Wright, has died. She was 70.

Eaton died Feb. 1 of complications from surgery at a hospital in Kingston, England, her friend, editor William Webb, told The Hollywood Reporter. She had survived two bouts with cancer.

A music editor on 50 films, Eaton worked from 1998-2008 at Eon Productions, the company behind the fabled 007 franchise, and collaborated with composer David Arnold on Roger Spottiswoode’s Tomorrow Never Dies (1997), Michael Apted‘s The World Is Not Enough (1999), Lee Tamahori’s Die Another Day (2002), Martin Campbell ‘s Casino Royale (2006) and Marc Forster’s Quantum of Solace (2008).

She did three other films with Apted: Enough (2002), Amazing Grace (2006) and The Chronicles of Narnia: The Voyage of the Dawn Treader (2010).

Eaton also partnered with composers Maurice Jarre on Top Secret! (1984), directed by Jim Abrahams, David Zucker and Jerry Zucker, Cimino’s The Sunchaser (1996) and István Szabó’s Sunshine (1999); with Ryuichi Sakamoto on Bertolucci’s The Sheltering Sky (1990); and with Michael Kamen on Circle of Friends (1995).

Geraldine June Eaton was born on June 2, 1951. After completing a communication and design course, which included photography and filmmaking, at Oxford Polytechnic, she started in cutting rooms as a second assistant and worked with British film editor John Jympson on features including The Dove (1974) and Mr. Quilp (1975).

Eaton said she always made certain she could carry as many film cans to the theater as her male counterparts.

She graduated to first assistant editor on Blake Edwards’ Revenge of the Pink Panther (1978) before transferring to the music side of editing. On Jim Henson’s The Great Muppet Caper (1981), she assisted music editor Michael Clifford, then landed her first music editor gig under composer Trevor Jones on The Dark Crystal (1982), co-directed by Henson and Frank Oz.

She went on to work on other movies including John Schlesinger’s Madame Sousatzka (1988), Singleton’s Shaft (2000), Peter Hyams’ The Musketeer (2001), Roger Michell’s Changing Lanes (2002), Wright’s Hot Fuzz (2007), Greg Mottola’s Paul (2011) and Roland Emmerich’s Godzilla (1998).

In 2009, Eaton received the Panalux Craft Award from Women in Film. “There can’t be that many women who have had the James Bond theme playing as they go up to get an award,” she said then.

Eaton was married to British director Michael Tuchner — they first met on Mr. Quilp — from 1987 until his death in 2017 at age 84. She decided to retire after working on The Mercy (2018).

Survivors include her 99-year-old mother, Joan, and her sister, Jo.