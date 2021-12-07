Dionne Warwick Doc to Open Palm Springs International Film Festival

The lineup for the 33rd annual Palm Springs International Film Festival is set with Dave Wooley and David Heilbroner’s documentary Dionne Warwick: Don’t Make Me Over opening on Jan. 7 and Roger Michell’s The Duke wrapping up the fest on Jan. 16.

Warwick is scheduled to appear in person on opening night (presented by IHG Hotels and Resorts) in support of the film which tracks her humble roots in New Jersey to music stardom over six decades in the business. The Duke, a Sony Pictures Classics film, stars Jim Broadbent, Helen Mirren, Fionn Whitehead, Matthew Goode and Anna Maxwell Martin in the story of a working-class hero who robbed the National Gallery in London in 1961 in an effort to advocate for elderly care.

In all, PSIFF will showcase 129 films from 70 countries including 32 premieres. Said PSIFF artistic director Lili Rodriguez, “It’s an especially crucial moment to celebrate international cinema and the shared experience of watching films together. We have such an incredible line-up this year from major studio films, brilliant international titles and local favorites. We hope the films this year will make you laugh, cry and rejoice for the return of the festival.”

Among the festival categories is best international feature film submissions which showcases buzzworthy films in the Academy Awards race. Thirty-six official submissions for the Oscar category will screen including Romania’s Bad Luck Banging or Loony Porn, Japan’s Drive My Car, Denmark’s Flee, Spain’s The Good Boss, Italy’s The Hand of God, Iran’s A Hero, Iceland’s Lamb, France’s Titane and Norway’s The Worst Person in the World, among others. The Talking Pictures program features discussions with directors, writers and actors. The lineup includes Clifton Collins Jr. and his film Jockey, Jane Campion and her latest, The Power of the Dog, Jennifer Hudson opening up on Respect, Kristen Stewart dishing on Spencer, screenwriter William Monahan and The Tender Bar, and a conversation with Andrew Garfield about his film tick, tick…BOOM!

The Modern Masters section will feature screenings of Terence Davies’ Benediction, Zhang Yimou’s One Second, Bille August’s The Pact, Pedro Almodovar’s Parallel Mothers, Celine Sciamma’s Petite Maman, Ildikó Enyedi’s The Story of My Wife and Barry Levinson’s The Survivor. The full lineup, including selections from such categories as New Voices, New Visions, True Stories, Cine Latino, Queer Cinema Today and The Gayla, Soundtrack: Music on Film, The Big Screen, World Cinema Now and Local Spotlight, can be found here.