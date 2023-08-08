Scottish Director Lynne Ramsay to Receive Sarajevo Festival Lifetime Honor

Acclaimed Scottish director Lynne Ramsay will receive the Honorary Heart of Sarajevo Award, the lifetime achievement honor of the Sarajevo Film Festival. Ramsay will be presented with the award at this year’s Bosnian festival on Aug. 16 at a gala event followed by the screening of her 2017 feature You Were Never Really Here. The psychological crime drama premiered in Cannes where it won best screenplay honors for Ramsay and the best actor prize for star Joaquin Phoenix.

Ramsay has been a feature on the international arthouse scene since 1996, when her student short, Smalls and Death, won the Prix de Jury in Cannes. She repeated the feat in 1998 with Gasman and also brought her 1998 debut Ratcatcher to the French festival, premiering in Un Certain Regard where it won a special mention from the jury. The drama, a coming-of-age story set in 1970s Glasgow, also won Ramsay a BAFTA for most promising newcomer.

Her 2002 follow-up, Morven Callar, starring Samantha Morton, premiered in the Cannes Directors’ Fortnight section, where it took the award of the youth for best foreign film. We Need to Talk About Kevin debuted in Cannes competition and was a cross-over hit, scoring a Golden Globe nomination for star Tilda Swinton. John C. Reilly and Ezra Miller co-starred in the 2011 film.

Most recently, Ramsey recently directed Brigitte, a short documentary on French photographer Brigitte Lacombe, for the Miu Miu’s Women’s Tales series, which premiered at Venice Film Festival in 2019.

The 2023 Sarajevo Film Festival runs Aug. 11-18.