Toronto 2021 According To Director Manny Perez

What is your favorite impression about Toronto?

The people, the city… It’s like being in New York City, but everyone is polite, kind and nice.

The most inaccurate thing about Canadians proved by Toronto is…

That Toronto is really a HUGE CITY and not a small town. I would say, The New York City of Canada.

What one item do you always take with you to Toronto?

A jacket I got at one of the gifting suites in 2006 when I was at TIFF with the film Bella, which won the People’s Choice Award that year! It was my first time at TIFF and I consider that jacket my lucky jacket.

Advice for a Toronto first-timer?

Enjoy every moment of being part of Toronto during the festival.

The one place everyone should go to in Toronto?

The CN Tower.

Your best only-in-Toronto story?

Well, during TIFF you always see stars walking around as they walk in and out of hotel lobbies, so at one point I was coming out of a hotel and I see a familiar face and think “I definitely know this dude,” and so I say, “YO, what are you doing here? It’s been a long time.” And so he says, “What’s up, dude.” And he kept walking and then a friend of mine says, “Bro, I didn’t know you knew Keanu Reeves.” And I was like “Who? I thought that was Hector from my hood.“

In Toronto, you should always…

Walk around the city…

In Toronto, you should never…

Mistake Keanu Reeves for Hector from the hood.

The best Toronto food/drink is at…

Any corner stop or any restaurant. Just being in Toronto is a thrill of joy and drinks.

