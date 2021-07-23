Cannes’ Bombshell Hong Kong Protest Doc Director Speaks Out on Covering Pro-Democracy Demonstrations, Risking Imprisonment

The Cannes Film Festival always delivers a few cinematic discoveries, but the big surprise at this year’s edition was much more overt than usual. On July 16, just a day before the Palm d’Or was set to be awarded, Cannes organizers announced that Revolution of Our Times, a gripping, previously unknown documentary about Hong Kong’s 2019 pro-democracy protests, would be screening as a last-minute addition to the official selection. (Watch the trailer for the film below.)

It later became known that the film had been accepted into Cannes months prior, but organizers opted to keep its inclusion secret, for fear that advance publicity might result in Beijing officials forcing other Chinese filmmakers to withdraw from the festival. Cannes had legitimate reason to be concerned: Earlier this year, the 93rd Oscars were pulled from broadcast in China for the first time in decades after a Norwegian director’s short film about the Hong Kong protests was nominated in the short documentary category. Similarly, virtually no Chinese filmmakers have been able to attend Taiwan’s once-influential Golden Horse Film Festival since 2018, when a filmmaker made a brief plea for Taiwanese independence during an acceptance speech.

During an era when much of the U.S. film industry routinely kowtows to China’s political priorities in order to maintain access to the country’s vast consumer market, the fact that Cannes screened Revolution of Our Times at all struct many as a refreshing exercise of artistic principle.

Directed by 42-year-old Hong Kong native Kiwi Chow, Revolution of Our Times is a forensic and hard-hitting chronicle of the mass street protests that erupted in Hong Kong in the latter half of 2019 — protests that were soon met with a brutal and violent police crackdown, thousands of arrests, and the eventual imposition of near-total Chinese Communist Party control over the previously semi-democratic former colony. The film illuminates various facets of the protest movement with visceral first-person intimacy by closely following seven groups of characters — student protesters, journalists, peaceful democracy advocates and a group of daring front-line vigilantes who call themselves “the Valiants.” The film also documents the sharp increase in police brutality as Hong Kong became engulfed in deadly street battles, including the pivotal 12-day siege of the city’s Polytechnic University. In one of the movie’s most shocking moments, a body is seen being pushed out of a high-rise window, with Hong Kong authorities alleged to have kidnapped and murdered several of the movement’s central figures. The film ends with the imposition of Beijing’s National Security Law last year, which rendered nearly any form of dissent illegal, snuffing out the movement and sending scores of former protestors overseas or underground.

Chow, who remains in Hong Kong, has taken on enormous personal risk to release the film. The documentary’s title alone could land him in trouble. It is the latter half of the popular protest slogan “Liberate Hong Kong, Revolution of Our Times” — the utterance of which Beijing’s proxies have deemed a potential act of sedition under the new law. Chow says he worked on the film in secret for two years to make sure he would be able to complete it without official harassment. All of the film’s credits are partial names or pseudonyms to protect the identities of collaborators. Instead, a title card simply states that the documentary was made “By Hongkongers.” The film also concludes with a note saying that some of protestors and interview subjects shown in the documentary have since been arrested.

Chow is best known to Hong Kong’s filmmaking community as one of the directors of the 2015 activist indie hit Ten Years, a sci-fi dystopian anthology film that won best picture at the city’s top film awards. That film collected a several Black Mirror-like shorts, each exploring different ways that Hong Kong might change under the encroachment of Chinese Communist Party rule by the year 2025. Chow’s work on that project proved an unexpected calling card when it came time to win the trust of Hong Kong’s vigilante youth during the making of Revolution of Our Times.

The Hollywood Reporter connected with Chow for a video call to discuss his experiences filming on the frontlines — and his hopes and fears following the unveiling of the film at Cannes.

What made you decide to pick up a camera and start shooting the protests?

During the start of the campaign in early 2019, I was not very keen on participating yet. But by June and July a lot of Hong Kong had joined the social movement, and I was very moved by all of the people who came out onto the streets to pursue democracy, freedom and justice. It was then that I had this idea of recording what was happening, and as a filmmaker, my first though was to make a documentary.

The film really captures how impressively improvisational the young protestors were in developing guerrilla tactics to evade the police. I imagine there was a lot of improvisation on your part in terms of learning a new approach to filmmaking, as you were plunged into the frontlines of a chaotic and dangerous conflict.

Yeah, I’m not a news reporter, and I was making a documentary, so the camera I was using wasn’t similar to what video journalists use to capture shots from far away. My approach was to get a much closer look at the protestors — to listen to their conversations and experience what they were going through. The biggest challenge was to gain their trust. There was a lot of mistrust, and I was mistakenly identified as a potential mole or unsympathetic element many times. I’m not a reporter, so I didn’t have any form of ID identifying my purposes, so the protestors would fear me and shout at me and demand that I don’t shoot their faces.

In the moment when they were challenging me the most — demanding to know what media organization I belonged to — I didn’t know how to respond, because I don’t work for any media organization. The only thing that popped into my mind was to say that I was one of the directors of Ten Years. The protestor who was challenging me immediately loosened up, saying, “Oh, I’ve seen that film. Okay, go on with your shooting.” I never would have guessed it, but from that point on, being a director of Ten Years became like my ID pass for shooting this movement.

Because of the trust that came with being involved in Ten Years, I was introduced by some Valiants (a vigilante sub-group of Hong Kong’s pro-democracy revolutionaries). There are two groups of protestors in Hong Kong — the nonviolent group, which proceeds very peacefully and rationally; and their opposite, known as the Valiants. That group is more engaged in physical conflict.

How did things proceed when you were introduced to the Valiants?

It was almost like casting a TV drama. I was introduced to about 20 of them — we call them comrades, the valiant comrades — and they lined up in front of me, and we all talked for a few hours about their experiences. Eventually I pick a few of them, and told them that I wanted to follow and shoot their activities as part of my documentary — and they said okay. All of this came because of the trust that they had in me because of Ten Years. I don’t think it would have been possible otherwise.

Umbrella-wielding student protestors clash with police on the streets of Hong Kong. Dear Bros

So you then tagged along with these guys who were undertaking some of the most dangerous aspects of the protests. Were there moments when you felt your personal safety was at risk?

Oh, yeah. Once, I followed a comrade to the frontline of the conflict, and suddenly everyone started yelling, and I heard [someone] say “Get out,” but I sort of froze and for some reason I just didn’t respond. So everybody got down and I was the only one who didn’t. I was just standing there and I got hit by a plastic bullet to the head. Luckily, I had a helmet on. I was shocked but I wasn’t hurt. But it did feel life-threatening in that moment — I could have been struck in the eye or the face instead. I crawled and ran back from the frontline and checked out my helmet, and it was still okay, so I continued shooting.

What were some of the other moments from your weeks and months shooting that remain most memorable to you?

Well, as everyone watching the news from afar saw, there was so much footage shot by Western media of the whole campaign, and many of the most dramatic, or maybe violent moments, are what was broadcast around the world. But this campaign and social movement was actually a very long-lasting one. So while I was out shooting, I often didn’t happen to be in the place where the most dramatic action was happening on that particular day. So I sought out some independent reporters and media agencies for additional footage of moments that I missed to supplement my documentary.

As far as the most memorable moments for me personally, I would say it was often the times when not much was happening around me and [being with] the comrades I was following — because that was when I was really able to develop a relationship with my subjects. At those moments when there wasn’t much worth recording, we could chat and get to know each other and I could understand their backgrounds and what was driving them. I treasure this time the most, because that’s when we could really develop trust. Later, when I had them in front of camera to interview them, I could go into it really understanding them. So, those quiet moments were the most precious to me as a documentary maker.

Obviously, the political realities in Hong Kong have changed dramatically from the when you first started shooting to the first screening in Cannes. There were moments of hope for the movement during the early phases of the protests, but the introduction of the National Security Law has resulted in the arrest of scores of protestors and activists, and the movement has been driven underground, if not snuffed out altogether. As the political realities changed, and the risks of carrying on with your project increased, did you ever consider abandoning the film?

I never thought of quitting. I felt this was my mission: To make a documentary that serves as a record of everything that happened — using my camera to show people around the world what the protestors of Hong Kong needed to say. Under Hong Kong’s Basic Law, freedom of speech is guaranteed, so I believe this is actually legal work. All of the footage was shot before the introduction of the National Security Law, so I believe my film is legal, and this factor should reduce some of the risks.

But I want to respond to this question with two other points. First, the comrade whom I followed and interviewed is the one who is really at risk. As you can imagine, because of their actions throughout the whole movement, which I captured on film, they could very likely be charged, and sentenced with imprisonment. Yet they were the one who encouraged me to keep shooting and keep going. This person is masked and faceless, and their voice has been taken away to an extent, because they can no longer tell the world what they believe to be right. But recently we spoke, and this person said to me, “I’m so touched, and I’m now very emotional, because your film is very important to tell the world what happened in Hong Kong.” So this was my encouragement — and it became a responsibility.

And my second point… There’s already so many people making documentaries, of course, so I also questioned whether I really needed to make another one myself. I deeply questioned the value of my work. But as we have seen, during the recent half year, one of the biggest media agencies in Hong Kong, Apple Daily, was shut down in just a few days under the National Security Law. After the Apple Daily was shut down, all of their news reports and footage of the protests have been deleted. Other people are scared so they are deleting their old Facebook posts. So we are losing the full picture. Self-censorship is taking over. People report on events, but because of the risk, they can’t tell the whole story.

This is why the documentary is so important for me — to present the whole picture. This gave my project another meaning — to simply record history. I hope and I have tried to persist in this project without making any calculations. Whenever I thought some element was needed to tell the story, I recorded it, or I presented it — without any other calculations other than whether it was necessary to tell the full story.

I understand it’s very unlikely that you will be able to show the film in Hong Kong, because of the recent changes to film censorship guidelines. But following the premiere in Cannes, what’s next for the film? What are your hopes for distribution?

Well, I hope the world premiere in Cannes will arouse some interest from international buyers from different countries. My only wish is for as many people as possible to see it. I don’t think the film is able to be distributed in Hong Kong, so I hope international buyers will give the film a life overseas. I’m just going to play it by ear and see how people respond after the Cannes screening.

I’m curious to hear how the film got to Cannes, and how the decision was made to show it in the way that it was shown there. For those of us covering the festival, we were notified of the film’s inclusion in secret, just before the surprise announcement that it would be screening at the end of the festival. Were you involved in the decision to unveil the film in that way?

It is not as complicated as everyone thinks actually. Cannes is open for submissions, so I just submitted my film to them. It was an incomplete work in the beginning, but after the programmers viewed what I had, they were very excited about it, and told me that it would be included in the official selection and screened during the festival. I could feel that it was important to them, because the timing to announce any news and screening times was changed a few times.

Did they explain to you why they decided on the timing that they chose?

I guess the consideration for the screening time was “the later, the better.” I think they also were concerned for the filmmakers and distributors from China. By the time my film screened, every Chinese film had already been screened, so I think the timing was intended to reduce the effect on other screenings and filmmakers.

I know my film is an exceptional case, and I would like to express my gratitude to the Cannes Film Festival. Cannes is the most important film festival in the world, and even though my film is sensitive and could present difficulties for them, they still insisted on finding a way to screen it and promote it so that it could get as much exposure as possible. Not everyone is willing to do these things at this moment, and I express my deepest thanks to them.

A group of protestors, wearing raincoats to protect against tear gas, march down one of Hong Kong’s main thoroughfares during the 2019 pro-democracy protests. Dear Bros

Many activists have fled Hong Kong. Was leaving Hong Kong before your film was revealed ever something that you considered, just for your own personal safety and freedom? Why did you decide to stay?

I have a very strong commitment to pursuing freedom and justice, and I don’t think it is right for me to leave Hong Kong. Because if you leave out of fear, this is not freedom — it’s not what I consider freedom. The freedom I have in mind is not about my physical body; it’s about my spirit, and also my soul. In this moment, I feel very comfortable and peaceful deep down inside myself. I wouldn’t feel that if I left Hong Kong under these circumstances.

This was one of the messages that the whole campaign of 2019 conveyed to me. You could see so many teenagers who, regardless of their family concerns, or their personal career pursuits, they were fighting for one fundamental goal — for freedom and justice. I think I’m just following their lead. I didn’t make this film for any pursuit in the film business. But I did pursue it for the sake of film art — and artists take risk, and artists should be fearless, so I’m free. I will take this whole opportunity as artistic training as a filmmaker.

Do you expect that you will be arrested?

Yeah, probably. I have tried to mentally prepare for the arrest, but I hope I can deal with it when it really comes to me.

I can’t fathom the emotional journey the making of this film must have taken you on. From the danger and excitement of filming on the streets, to the hopes that the protests might make a difference, to the crushing defeat that has come with Beijing’s imposition of the national security law — and now the personal risks you are facing in bringing this film to the world. How did your own feelings change as the history you were documenting changed?

I think this is a collective trauma of everyone who participated in the whole campaign — it’s full of sorrow and sadness. I share the same feeling as well. And unlike many other people, I couldn’t avoid it and try to focus on other things, because as a documentary maker, I had to face my footage and deal with everything we experienced and recorded for the past two years. I have gone though many very intense emotional changes. I usually can’t sleep; I have a nightmares. It’s an experience that everyone who cares about Hong Kong is going through. There’s a heaviness, a feeling of panic and futility.

I would like to use one metaphor. There’s a tactic for resilience we have in Hong Kong. We say: “Be like water.” But I would like to suggest a new version: Be like blood. We were all hurt very deeply by what we have been through over these last three years, but I think our connections to each other have never been stronger — and our will for resisting the regime has never been higher. Whether people have stayed in Hong Kong or been exiled, we have a new sense of unity because of what we have been through together. So I say be like blood, because we are like one self, one family, one community — and we share the same future in persisting and fighting for justice and our freedom.