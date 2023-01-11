Golden Globes: Disney Dominates With Nine Wins Across Film, TV

The 2023 Golden Globes were a boon for Disney’s movie and TV empire. Universal wasn’t far behind on the film side, and Warner Bros. Discovery had a solid showing as well.

Disney dominated Tuesday night’s award ceremony with nine wins across the movie and TV categories, including four on the film side. Three of those went to Searchlight’s The Banshees of Inisherin, including a best picture win for a musical/comedy.

Banshees was honored more than any other film. Its other two Globes were for original screenplay, which went to writer-director Martin McDonagh, while Colin Farrell received the prize for best performance for an actor in a musical/comedy.

Disney’s fourth win went to Angela Bassett for her supporting role in Marvel’s Black Panther: Wakanda Forever.

Disney also took home the most Golden Globes — five — in the TV categories, powered by three wins for ABC’s comedy Abbott Elementary. Warner Bros. Discovery, meanwhile, claimed eight Globe wins, including sharing in the three for Abbott, a co-production between Warner Bros. Television and Disney’s 20th TV.

Disney went into the Globes with 17 noms for its movies. Banshees led all films with eight nominations in virtually every top category.

Likewise, Universal’s film domain made a strong showing at the Globes. In addition to two high-profile wins for The Fabelmans — best picture/drama and best director for Steven Spielberg — Cate Blanchett won for best actress for Tár, which is from specialty division Focus Features.

Indie distributor A24 picked up two acting Globes for Everything Everywhere All at Once. Michelle Yeoh won for best actress in a musical comedy, while Ke Huy Quan won for best supporting actor.

Netflix became the first streamer to win for best animated picture for Guillermo del Toro’s Pinocchio. Warner Bros. Discovery also picked up one Globe on the film side, with Austin Butler winning for best actor in a drama for his performance in Elvis. Ditto for Paramount, which saw Babylon win for best original score.

Best song went to India’s RRR, which was distributed in the the U.S. by Sarigama Cinemas.

In the TV categories, Abbott Elementary became the first network show to win the Golden Globe for best comedy series since Fox’s Brooklyn Nine-Nine in 2014. Creator and star Quinta Brunson and Tyler James Williams each won acting honors.

Disney’s other wins came for a pair of Hulu series: Jeremy Allen White for best actor in a comedy series for the FX-produced The Bear, and Amanda Seyfried for best actor in a limited or anthology series for The Dropout.

Warner Bros. Discovery had four solo Globes wins from HBO series, in addition to sharing in the Abbott Elementary haul. The premium cable outlet got two awards for The White Lotus (best limited or anthology series and best supporting actress Jennifer Coolidge) and one apiece for House of the Dragon (best drama series) and Euphoria (lead actress Zendaya). Netflix had two TV wins Tuesday night — acting honors for Ozark’s Julia Garner and Dahmer’s Evan Peters — while Apple TV+ (Paul Walter Hauser for Black Bird) and Paramount Global (Kevin Costner for Yellowstone) each claimed one.

The Globes ceremony marked a return to form. Last year, NBC said it wouldn’t air the Golden Globes show after the Hollywood Foreign Press Association, which presents the awards, came under criticism for the lack of diversity within its ranks.

The HFPA is owned by Eldridge Industries. The Hollywood Reporter is owned by PME Holdings, LLC, a joint venture between Penske Media Corporation and Eldridge.