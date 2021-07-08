Disney Debuts Stephanie Beatriz as “Not Special Special” Heroine in Enchanting ‘Encanto’ Trailer

In the first teaser trailer for Walt Disney Animation’s upcoming animated feature Encanto, being powerless doesn’t mean you can’t be powerful.

Released Thursday, the music-driven peek at the studio’s 60th animated feature introduces the magical Madrigal family, who live in an enchanted village in the mountains of Colombia.

Unlike other families, having special abilities and gifts is normal, with their home alight and full of vibrant sounds, colors and movement thanks to their powers. Well, normal for everyone except for the Stephanie Beatriz-voiced teen Mirabel, who tries not to be frustrated by what makes her different from the rest of her family.

“I gave you the special since you’re the only Madrigal kid with no gift,” one of Maribel’s family members says while handing over a basket of items to her. “I call it the ‘Not Special Special,’ since, uh, you have no gift!”

While Maribel might not have super strength or the ability to communicate with animals, she may be the fantastical family’s biggest hope when something threatens their magic.

“Gift or no gift, I’m just as special as the rest of my family,” Maribel says while smiling at her enchanted family and home.

The musical fantasy film is directed by Zootopia’s Byron Howard and Jared Bush, with Bush co-writing the screenplay alongside co-director Charise Castro Smith in her feature film writing debut. Clark Spencer (Ralph Breaks the Internet) and Yvett Merino Flores (Moana)are producing with music by Lin-Manuel Miranda.

Encanto hits theaters on Nov. 24, 2021.