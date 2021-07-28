Tiffany Haddish, LaKeith Stanfield in Talks to Star in Disney’s ‘Haunted Mansion’

Comedian Tiffany Haddish and Oscar nominee LaKeith Stanfield are in negotiations to star in Haunted Mansion, Disney’s family adventure spookfest based on one of the company’s signature rides.

Justin Simien, who previously helmed Dear White People and Bad Hair, is making his big-budget studio debut directing the feature project from a script by Katie Dippold. Dan Lin and Jonathan Eirich of Rideback will produce. Rideback’s Nick Reynolds is exec producing.

The story will follow a family that moves into the titular mansion. Stanfield would play a widower who once believed in the supernatural but is now a rather lifeless tour guide in New Orleans’ French Quarter. Haddish would play a psychic hired to commune with the dead.

The project, which is set to shoot in Louisiana this fall, is the latest from the studio to be adapted from one of its theme park attractions — Jungle Cruise opens Friday — and is not connected to the 2003 film that starred Eddie Murphy.

Haddish last co-starred in Netflix’s comedy hit, Bad Trip, and wrapped production on comedy Easter Sunday, the latter produced by Rideback. She next appears in the Nicolas Cage meta-movie, The Unbearable Weight of Massive Talent, which Lionsgate is set to release in 2022.

Stanfield, one of the stars of FX’s Atlanta, toplined with Daniel Kaluuya in Judas and the Black Messiah, the drama that won two Oscars and earned Stanfield a best supporting actor nomination. He next stars in the stylish Western The Harder They Fall, which will be released on Netflix this fall.

Haddish is repped by UTA, Brillstein Entertainment and Ziffren Brittenham. Stanfield is repped by CAA and Stark Management.