Disney+ Releases First Trailer of ‘Home Alone’ Reboot ‘Home Sweet Home Alone’

Disney+ unveiled a look at its upcoming Christmas movie Home Sweet Home Alone, a reimagining of the Home Alone franchise.

The trailer for the reboot introduces 10-year-old Max Mercer, played by Archie Yates (Jojo Rabbit), who is accidentally left behind while his family travels to Tokyo for the holidays. At first, Max is delighted to learn that he has the entire house to himself and spends his time jumping off a trampoline with a medicine ball. But, when two married robbers, portrayed by Ellie Kemper and Rob Delaney, try to break into his home, Max crafts a plan.

“This is my house. I have to defend it,” he says as he stands in front of his “battle plan” mapped out in chalk. While his parents try to book a flight home, Max is busy sawing off part of a baluster, launching billiard balls and doing anything he can to drive the thieves away.

The comedy also stars Kenan Thompson, Tim Simons, Aisling Bea, Pete Holmes, Devin Ratray, Ally Maki and Chris Parnell.

Home Sweet Home Alone’s screenplay was written by Saturday Night Live’s Mikey Day as well as Streeter Seidell. The film was directed by Dan Mazer.

The reboot revives the classic holiday film, Home Alone, created by John Hughes and directed by Chris Columbus. The original 1990 comedy, starring Macaulay Culkin, Joe Pesci and Catherine O’Hara, earned two Oscar nominations for original score and song and was followed by two sequels.

Home Sweet Home Alone premieres on Disney+ on Nov. 12, which is also known as “Disney+ Day.” Subscribers will be able to stream the movie and also enjoy other new releases, fan experiences and exclusive offers.

Watch the trailer below.