Disney’s Live-Action ‘Lilo & Stitch’ Casts Nani’s Love Interest David (Exclusive)

Disney’s live-action Lilo & Stitch film has cast newcomer Kahiau Machado as David Kawena, Nani’s love interest and Lilo’s friend, The Hollywood Reporter has learned.

Disney declined to comment.

Newcomer Maia Kealoha is playing Lilo, while Sydney Elizabeth Agudong is playing Nani. Zach Galifianakis joined the cast in February. Stitch, naturally, will be a CG confection. Dean Fleischer Camp, the filmmaker behind indie darling and best animated feature Oscar nominee Marcel the Shell With Shoes On, is directing the remake that is intended to be a major release on Disney+.

The Hawaii-centric story tells of the bond formed between a lonely human girl named Lilo and a dog-like alien named Stitch, who was genetically engineered to be a force of destruction. With nosy social workers and pursuing aliens banging on the door, the two bond over a shared sense of family and win the day. Jason Scott Lee voiced David in Lilo & Stitch and Stitch Has a Glitch, while Dee Bradley Baker voiced the character in Stitch! The Movie and Lilo & Stitch: The Series.

Chris Kekaniokalani Bright wrote the script for the adaptation. Chris Sanders and Dean DeBlois wrote and directed the original feature.

Dan Lin and Jonathan Eirich of Rideback are producing. Rideback’s Ryan Halprin is executive producing.

The original film was released in 2002 and became a cult success, grossing over $273 million worldwide based on an $80 million budget. It was also nominated for best animated feature at the 75th Academy Awards.