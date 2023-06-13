‘Avatar 3’ Pushed a Year to 2025, Two ‘Star Wars’ Movies Head for 2026 and ‘Avengers’ Films Delayed

Disney’s film empire has reimagined its theatrical release calendar in a major way.

The studio announced a slew of changes on Tuesday, led by the news that it is setting two Star Wars movies for 2026 and pushing back Avatar 3 by a year, from December 2024 to December 2025. Additionally, Avatar 4 will now hit theaters in December 2029, followed by Avatar 5 in December 2031 — meaning each will now open three years later than previously announced.

Other highlights: Ryan Reynolds fans will be happy to learn that his untitled Deadpool 3 will now open in theaters on May 3, 2024 instead of Nov. 8, 2024.

Also on the Marvel Studios front, Avengers: Kang Dynasty has been pushed a year to May 1, 2026. The feature has embattled Jonathan Majors attached in the lead role. The actor is facing assault charges in New York court. The followup, Avengers: Secret Wars has also been pushed a year, to May 7, 2027.

Disney’s already announced live-action Moana has received a theatrical release date of June 27, 2025.

20th Century has added another installment in the Alien franchise, dated for Aug. 16, 2024. Filmmaker Fede Alvarez is behind the feature, which stars Cailee Spaeny. The studio has also added the Rami Malek thriller The Amateur to Nov. 8, 2024.

Lucasfilm has not had a Star Wars feature in theaters since 2019’s Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker. At April’s Star Wars Celebration, it teased its future, including a feature to star Daisy Ridley and another from The Mandalorian‘s Dave Filoni. On Tuesday, Lucasfilm moved a 2025 Star Wars movie from December 2025 to May 22, 2026. Though it is not known which feature that is, the Ridley-starrer is furthest along in development and is likely to open that date. And curiously, Lucasfilm revealed in Tuesday’s announcement that it has added a new Star Wars feature for just five months later: Dec. 18, 2026. (Another Star Wars movie stays on its existing date of Dec. 17, 2027 so hence wasn’t mentioned in the announcement).

Marvel Studios also made a few small tweaks to its schedule. Captain Ameria: Brave New World has moved back around three months to July 26, 2024. Thunderbolts has pushed five months to Dec. 20, 2024. Blade likewise moved five months to Feb. 14, 2025, while Fantastic Four moved back three months to May 2, 2025. Multiple Marvel movies, including Blade and Thunderbolts, opted to delay going into production amid the writers strike.

Below are the changes in full:

Captain America: Brave New World previously dated on 5/3/24 moves to 7/26/24

Thunderbolts previously dated on 7/26/24 moves to 12/20/24

Untitled Alien Event Movie dated on 8/16/24

Blade previously dated on 9/6/24 moves to 2/14/25

Untitled Deadpool Movie previously dated on 11/8/24 moves to 5/3/24

The Amateur (20th) is now dated on 11/8/24

Avatar 3 (20th) previously dated on 12/20/24 moves to 12/19/25

Fantastic Four previously dated on 2/14/25 moves to 5/2/25

Avengers: Kang Dynasty previously dated on 5/2/25 moves to 5/1/26

Moana is dated for 6/27/25

Untitled Star Wars previously dated on 12/19/25 moves to 5/22/26

Avengers: Secret Wars previously dated 5/1/26 is now dated on 5/7/27

Untitled Star Wars is now dated 12/18/26

Avatar 4 (20th) previously dated on 12/18/26 moves to 12/21/29

Avatar 5 (20th) previously dated on 12/22/28 moves to 12/19/31