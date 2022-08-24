Disney’s ‘Pinocchio’ Trailer Gives a First Full Look at the Wooden Boy

Pinocchio (voiced by Benjamin Evan Ainsworth) in Disney's live-action PINOCCHIO, exclusively on Disney+. Photo courtesy of Disney Enterprises, Inc. © 2022 Disney Enterprises, Inc. All Rights Reserved.

A new full-length trailer for Robert Zemeckis’ Pinocchio came to life on Wednesday.

The two-minute video gives a more in-depth look at the puppet-turned-real-boy, voiced by Benjamin Evan Ainsworth, as well as Geppetto (Tom Hanks), Jiminy Cricket (Joseph Gordon-Levitt), Honest John (Keegan-Michael Key) and the Blue Fairy (Cynthia Erivo).

It chronicles the entire story, from Geppetto building Pinocchio to the Blue Fairy turning him into a real boy to the trouble the wooden boy often finds himself in, like being lured to Pleasure Island and, of course, getting eaten by the blue whale.

“Pinocchio, be brave. Truthful. Non-selfish,” multiple characters advise him as he becomes acquainted with the world around him.

“You will always be my real boy,” Hanks’ Geppetto tells him.

Over the course of the trailer, viewers get a look at the world Disney has remade in its live-action and computer-animated adaptation of the 1940 animated film, which was based on the 1883 Italian book The Adventures of Pinocchio by Carlo Collodi.

The video reveals the first complete look at the title character after the previous trailer only teased him.

“A lie can really change a person,” Gordon-Levitt’s Jiminy Cricket tells Ainsworth’s Pinocchio when his nose begins growing for the first time. “What’s happening, Jiminy?” he asks his conscience. “Looks like some kind of fairy magic. Kind of on the nose, if you ask me,” the cricket quips.

Luke Evans, Lorraine Bracco and Sheila Atm also star in the film.

Pinocchio premieres on Disney+ on Sept. 8.