Disney’s Live-Action ‘Lilo & Stitch’ Movie Finds Its Lilo

'Lilo & Stitch' has found its Lilo, with Maia Kealoha joining the remake

Disney has found its Lilo. Newcomer Maia Kealoha has been cast in Disney’s live-action Lilo & Stitch, a remake of its cult 2002 animated movie, sources tell The Hollywood Reporter.

Dean Fleischer Camp, the filmmaker behind indie darling and best animated feature Oscar nominee Marcel the Shell With Shoes On, is directing the feature that is intended to be a major release on Disney+.

Disney declined to comment.

The Hawaii-centric story tells of the bond formed between a lonely human girl named Lilo and a dog-like alien named Stitch, who was genetically engineered to be a force of destruction. With nosy social workers and pursuing aliens banging on the door, the two bond over a shared sense of family and win the day. Zach Galifianakis joined the cast in February. Stitch, naturally, will be a CG confection.

Chris Kekaniokalani Bright wrote the script for the adaptation. Chris Sanders and Dean DeBlois wrote and directed the original feature that, while not an initial hit, developed a loyal fan base that has only grown over the ensuing years.

Dan Lin and Jonathan Eirich of Rideback are producing. Rideback’s Ryan Halprin is executive producing.

Knight Edge Media was the first to report the news.