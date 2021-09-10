Disney’s Live-Action ‘The Little Mermaid’ to Open on Memorial Day Weekend in 2023

- Share this article on Facebook
- Share this article on Twitter
- Share this article on Email
- Show additional share options
- Share this article on Print
- Share this article on Comment
- Share this article on Whatsapp
- Share this article on Linkedin
- Share this article on Reddit
- Share this article on Pinit
- Share this article on Tumblr
Disney’s live-action remake of The Little Mermaid has scored a Memorial Day Weekend 2023 opening.
The movie was part of a slew of dates the studio staked out as it looks to plant flags for its movies into 2024, even while it keeps most of those titles secret. It made the announcement Friday.
Separately, Disney confirmed that the remaining of its 2021 movie slate will get the theatrical treatment, with its live-action movies, Eternals and West Side Story among them, slated for a 45-day window while animated movie Encanto gets a 30-day window.
Meanwhile, Guillermo del Toro’s dark thriller, Nightmare Alley was originally set to have a limited release on Dec. 3, but will now have a wide release on Dec. 17.
Bob’s Burgers, the feature based on the hit animated series, snagged a May 27, 2022 release while filmmaker David O. Russell’s untitled movie will open Nov. 4, 2022, which looks to be a prime awards season slot. Three other Searchlight films nabbed 2022 slots but the titles have not been revealed.
The live-action Mermaid, directed by Rob Marshall, has been given a May 26, 2023 release. The movie boasts an all-star cast that includes Javier Bardem, Awkwafina, Jacob Tremblay, Melissa McCarthy and Halle Bailey as Ariel.
Disney also dated four mystery Marvel movies for 2024, planting their superhero flags on Feb. 16, May 3, July 26, and Nov. 8, 2024. Pixar will have two releases on the calendar, titles also unrevealed, with March 1 and June 14 stenciled in respectively.
The live action movie division wasn’t left out, getting berths of March 22 and July 5, 2024.
THR Newsletters
Sign up for THR news straight to your inbox every day
More from The Hollywood Reporter
-
Spike Lee
Spike Lee Talks Oscars Recognition, Shifting Perceptions of His Work at Chaplin Award Gala
-
International
How ‘Dune’ Cinematographer Greig Fraser Created the Look of Denis Villeneuve’s Sci-Fi Epic
-
-
International
Toronto: Jason Priestley to Direct Suspense Thriller ‘Projekt M’ for Samizdat Pictures (Exclusive)
-
Toronto International Film Festival
Toronto Flashback: Kenneth Branagh Revealed His Lighter Side in 2000
-
Spike Lee
Hollywood Flashback: Spike Lee’s ‘25th Hour’ Was the First Studio Film to Incorporate the 9/11 Attacks