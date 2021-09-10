Disney’s Live-Action ‘The Little Mermaid’ to Open on Memorial Day Weekend in 2023

Disney’s live-action remake of The Little Mermaid has scored a Memorial Day Weekend 2023 opening.

The movie was part of a slew of dates the studio staked out as it looks to plant flags for its movies into 2024, even while it keeps most of those titles secret. It made the announcement Friday.

Separately, Disney confirmed that the remaining of its 2021 movie slate will get the theatrical treatment, with its live-action movies, Eternals and West Side Story among them, slated for a 45-day window while animated movie Encanto gets a 30-day window.

Meanwhile, Guillermo del Toro’s dark thriller, Nightmare Alley was originally set to have a limited release on Dec. 3, but will now have a wide release on Dec. 17.

Bob’s Burgers, the feature based on the hit animated series, snagged a May 27, 2022 release while filmmaker David O. Russell’s untitled movie will open Nov. 4, 2022, which looks to be a prime awards season slot. Three other Searchlight films nabbed 2022 slots but the titles have not been revealed.

The live-action Mermaid, directed by Rob Marshall, has been given a May 26, 2023 release. The movie boasts an all-star cast that includes Javier Bardem, Awkwafina, Jacob Tremblay, Melissa McCarthy and Halle Bailey as Ariel.

Disney also dated four mystery Marvel movies for 2024, planting their superhero flags on Feb. 16, May 3, July 26, and Nov. 8, 2024. Pixar will have two releases on the calendar, titles also unrevealed, with March 1 and June 14 stenciled in respectively.

The live action movie division wasn’t left out, getting berths of March 22 and July 5, 2024.