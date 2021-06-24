Diverse Staffing Directories Get Centralized Website

As awareness grows of the need for greater inclusion behind the camera, more and more organizations have been assembling their own databases of BIPOC professionals eligible to be staffed on film and television production crews.

Now, several of those groups – Array, The Black TV & Film Collective, Brown Girls Doc Mafia, Cinereach, the Department of Motion Pictures, Hue You Know and Stay Gold Features – have come together to launch a centralized website that compiles the various directories into one convenient location. Producers who visit Diversify.film can now access those organizations’ staffing databases, as well as those of Asian American Documentary Network, Black in Film, Black Film Space, Film in Colour, Latinx Directors and NALIP. Organizations that would like to add their directories to Diversify.film can reach out to the initiative through its website.

In addition, for productions that want to publicize their job openings among BIPOC-led organizations, Diversify.film provides a single form for filling out a job notice that can be sent to the selected partner databases of their choice with one click.

“As a vibrant community of organizations serving the BIPOC creative community, we are always looking for ways to partner and strengthen our united goal of equity and inclusion,” Black TV & Film Collective co-founder Huriyyah Muhammad said in a statement. “Toward that end, it’s been great to come together and create a site where our organizational crew rosters can live. We hope that this site, along with others that now exist, can help to eliminate that oft-used expression ‘I couldn’t find anyone!’ Over time, we hope for this site to grow to include more creative professionals, resources and organizations.”