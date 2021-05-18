‘Tenet’ VFX House DNEG Names Erika Burton as Exec VP of VFX and Global Head of Studios

DNEG — Christopher Nolan’s go-to visual effects house whose work on Tenet recently won an Oscar — has named Erika Burton as executive vp of VFX and global head of studios. She joined the company on Monday.

Based in Los Angeles. Burton will report to DNEG CEO Namit Malhotra as part of the senior leadership team. Burton and India-based president of global production and operations Merzin Tavaria will together oversee the organization of DNEG’s production capabilities and operations including delivery of work across its studios in London, Vancouver, Mumbai, Los Angeles, Chennai, Montréal and Chandigarh.

Burton brings more than 25 years of senior-level experience to her role, most recently as exec vp, global features and streaming VFX at Method Studios, a role that she departed at the start of the pandemic, prior to Framestore’s acquisition of Method last November.

Earlier, she held leadership roles at Digital Domain, PDI / DreamWorks Animation, Walt Disney Animation Studios and Rhythm & Hues.

Current and recent VFX work at DNEG (whose VFX credits include Oscar-winners Interstellar and Inception for Christopher Nolan, as well as First Man and Blade Runner 2049) includes Dune, F9. The Matrix 4, Uncharted, Venom: Let There Be Carnage, and episodic projects such as The Wheel of Time and Doctor Who season 13.

“I’m delighted to welcome Erika to DNEG at this important point in the growth of our company,” said Malhotra in a released statement. “Working closely with Merzin Tavaria, she will be a driving force in guiding our global VFX production ambitions to the next level as we continue to innovate and scale, and move into exciting new business areas.”