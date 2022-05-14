Box Office: ‘Doctor Strange 2’ Rules Supreme as ‘Firestarter’ Flames Out

Marvel Studios and Disney’s Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness, starring Benedict Cumberbatch, is still going strong in its second weekend of play at the box office.

Directed by Sam Raimi, the sequel grossed $16.7 million domestically from 4,534 theaters on Friday for a North American tally of $247.6 million, and more than $550 million globally. By Sunday, the superhero pic will be on the brink of crossing $700 million globally — a feat achieved by only a few titles during the pandemic era — including $300 million domestically.

Doctor Strange 2 will easily stay atop the chart with a weekend gross in the $60 million-$65 million range as new offering Firestarter — based on the Stephen King tale — flames out. The Universal and Blumhouse pic earned $1.5 million from 3,412 cinemas on Friday for a projected $3.6 million domestic opening.

Firestarter is debuting day and date on Universal Pictures’ sister streaming service Peacock, making box office comparisons difficult. Poor reviews and a C- CinemaScore certainly aren’t helping.

Starring Zac Efron, Firestarter looks to come in No. 4 for the weekend behind Doctor Strange 2 and a pair of family films, The Bad Guys and Sonic the Hedgehog 2.

A24’s indie hit Everything Everywhere All at Once is expected to round out the top five with $3.1 million from 1,726 cinemas.

Also at the specialty box office, Roadside Attractions is opening the faith-based comedy Family Camp in 854 locations. The movie is on course for a $1.6 million debut.

Numbers will be updated Sunday morning.