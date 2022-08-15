‘Doctor Strange 2’ VFX Supervisor Janek Sirrs Joins DNEG

- Share this article on Facebook
VFX supervisor Janek Sirrs, whose credits in the MCU include Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness, as well as The Avengers and Iron Man 2, for which he earned Oscar nominations, has joined VFX giant DNEG.
With roughly 8,000 employees on three continents, London-headquartered DNEG is currently working on titles including Black Adam, Shazam! Fury of the Gods, Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom and Oppenheimer. Recent credits include Dune, which won a VFX Oscar earlier this year.
Sirrs won an Oscar as part of the VFX team on 1999’s The Matrix, and his VFX credits also include Spider-Man: Far from Home and Spider-Man: Homecoming.
“As a client-side supervisor, I have worked with DNEG for more than 20 years,” Sirrs said in a released statement. “This new extension of my relationship with DNEG is incredibly exciting for me, as it allows even closer collaboration with DNEG’s talented teams, and the opportunity to develop groundbreaking and unconventional ideas, concepts, and approaches. One of my goals in designing and worldbuilding for movies is to create something that has never been seen before, and I am looking forward to working with interesting and esoteric filmmakers to help bring a different take and a unique approach to the craft of storytelling.”
