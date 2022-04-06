‘Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness’ Clip Teases an Emotional Toll for Marvel Characters

Rachel McAdams, Benedict Cumberbatch as Dr. Stephen Strange, Xochitl Gomez in DOCTOR STRANGE IN THE MULTIVERSE OF MADNESS, 2022.

One month ahead of the release of Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness, Marvel has dropped a new teaser clip for the highly anticipated sequel.

“I’ve been dreaming,” Benedict Cumberbatch’s Dr. Stephen Strange opens the one-minute clip that features new footage. “Every night the same dream.”

Elizabeth Olsen’s Wanda Maximoff chimes in, “Every morning the same nightmare,” over shots of her reuniting with her two children before they disappear in her arms.

Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness picks up after the events of Spider-Man: No Way Home, which sees Dr. Strange open a rift in the multiverse while trying to help Tom Holland’s Peter Parker.

The sequel also stars Benedict Wong as Wong, Chiwetel Ejiofor as Baron Mordo and Marvel newcomer Xochitl Gomez as America Chavez.

As the clip continues, Wong tells Dr. Strange that the fate of the multiverse is in their hands, while Mordo warns, “Careful, Stephen. This path exacts a heavy toll.”

Multiverse of Madness wrapped production in spring 2021, but in November, it was announced that it would be undergoing more filming over the course of six weeks in Los Angeles. Insiders previously told The Hollywood Reporter the new shoot would include both additional photography and reshoots.

“Like everything with Marvel, it comes in fresh, pretty much, most mornings,” Cumberbatch said about the reshoots at the time. “It’s really exciting, and the film is shaping up to be something special.”

Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness hits theaters on May 6.

Watch the clip below.