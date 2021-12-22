‘Doctor Strange’ Sequel Teaser Introduces a Darker Version of Dr. Strange

“The Multiverse is a concept about which we know frighteningly little.”

Marvel Studios on Wednesday dropped the first teaser for Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness, the sequel to the 2016 film which introduced Benedict Cumberbatch’s Stephen Strange, an acclaimed neurosurgeon whose life changes after an accident introduces him to magic and a powerful group of sorcerers.

The teaser features footage that appeared at the end of Spider-Man: No Way Home and foreshadows the introduction of a darker side of Dr. Strange in Multiverse of Madness.

“Don’t cast that spell. It’s too dangerous,” Benedict Wong’s Sorcerer Supreme told Dr. Strange in No Way Home, before he opened up the multiverse and released villains from other universes into the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

“Your desecration of reality will not go unpunished,” an ominous voice tells Dr. Strange, as a torn up city floats around him. “It was the only way,” Cumberbatch responds.

In an effort to restore the multiverse to what it was before he opened it, Dr. Strange seeks out Elizabeth Olsen’s Scarlet Witch, who believes he’s there to reprimand her for the events of WandaVision.

“I need your help,” he tells her. “What do you know about the multiverse?”

As clips from Multiverse of Madness fill the teaser, viewers learn one important tidbit: Dr. Strange is dangerous — at least a version of him is.

“I hope you understand that the greatest threat to our universe is you,” Cumberbatch is told, as a darker version of him says, “things just got out of hand.”

After wrapping production in spring 2021, Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness announced in November that it would be undergoing reshoots over the course of six weeks in Los Angeles and through the end of 2021. Insiders say that Cumberbatch and company are working six days a week.

“Like everything with Marvel, it comes in fresh, pretty much, most mornings,” Cumberbatch said at the time of the announcement. “It’s really exciting, and the film is shaping up to be something special.”

Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness hits theaters on May 6.