‘Doctor Strange and the Multiverse of Madness’ Hits the Super Bowl

Doctor Strange and the Multiverse of Madness conjured up a new spot for the Super Bowl.

The film from director Sam Raimi stars Benedict Cumberbatch as the Marvel superhero. The project deals with the fallout from Strange’s role in Spider-Man: No Way Home, in which a spell gone wrong split open the multiverse. Multiverse of Madness also stars Elizabeth Olsen as Wanda Maximoff, Benedict Wong as Wong, Chiwetel Ejiofor as Baron Mordo and Marvel newcomer Xochitl Gomez as America Chavez.

Michael Waldron, the head writer of Disney+’s Loki, penned the script for the project, which completed six weeks of additional photography in December, with sources telling The Hollywood Reporter the reshoots were partially to include more multiverse fun, such as new cameos and character introductions.

Cumberbatch first played Stephen Strange in 2016’s Doctor Strange, and went on to appear in a cameo in Thor: Ragnarok as well as key roles in Avengers: Infinity War, Avengers Endgame and No Way Home.

Doctor Strange and the Multiverse of Madness is set to open May 6.