‘Guardians of the Galaxy 3’s “Dog Days Are Over” Scene Had Singer Florence Welch in Tears: “Can’t Believe it Happened”

Not to give too much away, but there’s a cathartic scene in James Gunn’s Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 that features several characters and the residents of Knowhere dancing euphorically to the 2008 Florence + the Machine hit song “Dog Days Are Over.” The climactic scene and the emotive needle drop would make even the blackest of hearts throb with a little emotion.

On Monday, Florence + the Machine frontwoman Florence Welch posted a video to TikTok of herself reacting to the scene and the use of her song. In the clip, Welch almost immediately begins tearing up upon hearing “Dog Days Are Over.” In the caption to the post, she writes, “So I cried all the way through this movie but when The Guardians of the Galaxy started dancing to “Dog Days” I really lost it.”

Welch adds, “Thank you so much for all the love for this moment. The superhero-obsessed little girl in me can’t believe it happened.”

@florence So I cried all the way through this movie but when the The Guardians of the Galaxy started dancing to Dog Days I really lost it. Thank you so much for all the love for this moment. The superhero obsessed little girl in me can’t believe it happened ♥️ x ♬ Dog Days Are Over – Florence + The Machine

Released in 2008, “Dog Days Are Over” is one of the British band’s biggest hits, reaching No. 21 on the Billboard Hot 100 and No. 23 in the U.K. singles chart. The song was the second single from Florence + the Machine’s debut studio album Lungs.

Having featured so prominently in Guardians 3, “Dog Days Are Over” is likely to see a huge boost in the number of people streaming the song on platforms like Spotify. Kate Bush’s 1985 single “Running Up That Hill” shot up the streaming charts after its starring role in a crucial scene of season four of Netflix’s Stranger Things last year.