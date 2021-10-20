Dolph Lundgren, Scott Adkins and Ryan Kwanten to Face Off in Action Movie ‘Section Eight’ (Exclusive)

Dolph Lundgren, Scott Adkins and Ryan Kwanten are set to go head-to-head in upcoming action movie Section Eight, The Hollywood Reporter has learned.

Based on an original screenplay by Chad Law (The Hit List, Drive Hard) and Josh Ridgway (The Sector, Howlers), and set to be directed by Christian Sesma (Pay Dirt, The Night Crew), the film comes from Firebrand, reunited with Lundgren for a third time following 2017’s Altitude and upcoming Christmas action comedy Pups Alone. Firebrand founder Brandon Burrows will produce.

Section Eight will tell the story of a former soldier who, after avenging the murder of his family, is sprung from prison and recruited by a shadowy government agency.

The film will mark the fifth on-screen tussle between Rocky and Masters of the Universe legend Lundgren and Boyka: Undisputed star Adkins after The Expendables 2, Universal Soldier: Day of Reckoning, Legendary and the upcoming Castle Falls. True Blood star Ryan Kwanten, meanwhile, will square off against the two for the first time.

“We couldn’t be more excited to have such an incredible cast joining Section Eight. Dolph, Scott and Ryan are so uniquely talented, we can’t wait to see them clash on the big screen,” said Burrows.

Alongside Pups Alone and Castle Falls, which he recently directed, produced and starred in, Lundgren has a busy slate ahead of him. He’s set to reprise his Aquaman role as King Nereus in Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom and return for the recently-announced fourth Expendables installment. Adkins, meanwhile, is currently filming John Wick: Chapter 4 and One Shot and recently wrapped Netflix’s Day Shift, alongside Jamie Foxx. Kwanten recently starred in the Crackle series The Oath, Blumhouse Television’s Sacred Lies and is currently working on the FX drama series pilot Kindred.

Lundgren is represented by Wonder Street, The Gersh Agency and Bloom Hergott Diemer Rosenthal Laviolette & Feldman; Adkins by Link Entertainment, The Gersh Agency, The BWH Agency and Goodman Genow Schenkman Smelkinson & Christopher LLP; and Kwanten by Verve Talent and Literacy Agency and Jackoway Austen Typerman Wertheimer Mandelbaum Morris Bernstein Trattner & Klein.