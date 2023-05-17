Cannes: Ukrainian Mercenary Action-Thriller ‘Dominique’ Hitting Market (Exclusive)

Oksana Orlan (The Russian Bride) and Maurice Compte (Narcos) have teamed up to kick ass in action-thriller Dominique, set to make its Cannes market debut.

The film, from Film Mode Entertainment, Green Dog Films/Agora Entertainment and Reigning Entertainment, was written and directed by Michael S. Ojeda (Avenged, The Russian Bride) and is currently in post-production.

Dominique sees Orlan play a well-trained Ukrainian assassin who flees from her troubled past in an attempt to begin a new life in South America. However, she soon finds herself in a town plagued with violence and corruption. Facing brutal attacks from the police and mafia, she must decide whether to protect herself or stay to help an innocent family.

“Bringing Dominique to life has been a massive undertaking and we couldn’t be more thrilled to be working with Clay and the whole Film Mode family to introduce the film and our star, Oksana Orlan, to the world,” said Ojeda.

Producers on the film include Jason Gurvitz and Alvaro Gutierrez. Executive producers are Jeff Miller, Makato Kern, Ronnie D. Miller, Maurice Compte, and Joel Goodman.

“Let’s be honest, Oksana kicks ass, and Michael shoots it in the most beautiful and effective way possible,” Clay Epstein of Film Mode, which is handling international sales and presenting footage to buyers in Cannes. “We can’t wait to show off footage to buyers and see them blown away by the sheer talent of these filmmakers.”

Added Gurvitz: “Bringing an elevated action film like Dominique to life required enormous dedication from cast and crew in both the U.S. and Colombia. We’re equally grateful to Agora Films and Film Mode for seeing our vision for the film, the brand and everything that is yet to come.”

Compte is repped by Ray Jimenez at Zero Gravity, Brett Norensberg and Mike Staudt at Gersh, and Erez Rosenberg of Jackoway Tyerman Wertheimer. Gurvitz is repped by Roy Ashton at Gersh, Deborah del Prete at Coronet Entertainment and Mitra Ahouraian of Ahouraian Law.