Donald Glover, Jason Momoa and More Reach Out to Future Generation About Climate Concerns in ‘Common Ground’ Documentary Clip

Donald Glover, Jason Momoa, Laura Dern, Woody Harrelson, Ian Somerhalder and Rosario Dawson pen letters to a future generation about climate concerns in the above clip from the documentary Common Ground, which The Hollywood Reporter is debuting exclusively.

The film, written, directed and produced by Kiss the Ground helmers Josh and Rebecca Tickell and premiering at the Tribeca Festival on Thursday, explores the connections between farming, politics and illness as well as the Regenerative Agriculture movement. Glover, Momoa, Dern, Harrelson, Dawson and Somerhalder narrate. In addition to warning the next generation, the famous narrators provide hope for ways to fix broken systems.

“As parents of two young children, Common Ground is not only a love letter to kids, but all of the co-narrators of the film are also writing the letter to their children,” Rebecca Tickell tells THR. “The film, and the letter it depicts, are a commitment that we will do everything we can within the time we have to save the future and stabilize the climate. This is something that every parent, everywhere, can relate to no matter who you are.”

The film, which shows its famous narrators writing and reading their letters and recording their audio, “represents a new fusion of traditional documentary filmmaking and really intimate moments that occur behind the scenes,” Josh Tickell explains.

“The beautiful team that narrates the film generously provided not only their time and talent, but also their own genuine heartfelt moments,” he adds to THR. “It was also critical that everyone who narrated is an activist in their own right — that brings a genuine connection to the subject and the storytelling.”

Common Ground is a sequel to Kiss the Ground and explores the ways politics, power and money contribute to the current food system, which the film calls broken. The film also looks into the growing Regenerative Agriculture movement, a type of farming that involves working with nature to build soil and grow more nutrient dense food, while the farmers and ranchers make more money.

Common Ground, which has already received the Human/Nature Award from this year’s Tribeca Festival, is from Big Picture Ranch, with Eric Dillon producing and Johnny O’Hara writing alongside the Tickells. The documentary was executive produced by Jan Ellison Baszucki, Bill and Laurie Benenson, John Paul Dejoria, Pamela Green, George and Gloriana Gund, Diane Ladd, Julian Lennon, Debbie Levin, Melony Lewis, Adam Lewis, Cristopher Lindstrom, Annie Roney, Regina K. Scully and Somerhalder. It was co-produced by Corrine Bourdeau, Paul Cohen, Ryland Engelhart, Finian Makepeace, Susan Rockefeller and John Roulac.

See below the poster for the film, featuring South Dakota-based regenerative farmer Gabe Brown, the documentary’s protagonist.

The Common Ground poster

Common Ground will world premiere at the Tribeca Festival Thursday night. Additional screenings will take place throughout the festival that runs through June 18.