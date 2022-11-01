Daily Wire’s ‘My Dinner With Trump’ Doc to Show Former President “Unguarded With His Closest Advisors”

DailyWire+ — the subscription streaming service of conservative media company The Daily Wire — is set to debut a 73-minute documentary special titled My Dinner With Trump on Nov. 3. It features former president Donald Trump sitting down with 16 of his closest advisors and administration officials for a wide-ranging and “intimate” conversation at his property in Bedminster, New Jersey.

Said to be filmed cinema verite-style, the footage covers dialogue on such issues as the economy, the border crisis, foreign policy, the Biden family and more. “This is the Trump that the media will never show you. Unguarded with his closest advisors. Access like no president has ever given. Love him or hate him, you’ve never seen anything like this before,” reads the official synopsis.

A promo still from the Daily Wire’s documentary Dinner With Trump. Courtesy of the Daily Wire

To promote the release, DailyWire+ dropped a trailer today and it features prominent Trump figures like press secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders, senior counselor Kellyanne Conway and National Economic Council director Larry Kudlow speaking at the table.

“People did not know what to expect because remember, you’re the first president in U.S. history to have zero political experience,” Conway says in the clip. Though not shown in the trailer, others who appear in the doc are Ivanka Trump, Jared Kushner, Mark Meadows, Dan Scavino, Dr. Ben Carson, Chad Wolf, Robert Lighthizer, Stephen Miller, Jason Miller, Keith Kellogg, Brooke Rollins, Kevin Hassett and Susie Wiles.

Seated at the head of the table with his arms folded across his chest, Trump gets the last word in the trailer by offering, “Stay loose, be cool, watch what’s gonna happen.”

My Dinner With Trump was produced by Bonfire Legend’s Dallas Sonnier and Daily Wire Entertainment’s David M. Wermus with executive producers Larry Weitzner, William Zagger and Lisa Morrison.