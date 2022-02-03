Donna Cline to Receive Art Directors Guild Lifetime Achievement Award

Concept illustrator and storyboard artist Donna Cline, whose credits include Bones and The X-Files, will receive the Art Directors Guild’s Lifetime Achievement Award from the Guild’s illustrators and matte artists council at the 26th Annual ADG Awards.

Bones‘ Tamara Taylor is scheduled to present the award during the March 5 awards ceremony at the InterContinental Los Angeles Downtown Hotel.

“Donna brings so much to the table on any project that she works on. In addition to being an amazing storyboard and concept illustration artist, she holds a Ph.D. in clinical psychology, is a licensed marriage and family therapist, was a forensic artist for major law enforcement agencies and a reserve deputy for the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department for 20 years,” said Tim Wilcox, chair of the illustrators and matte artists council of the ADG (Local 800).



“This multi-faceted career has allowed Donna to provide many forms of art and research to the film and television projects as the technical advisor on productions. She often assists the cast with gaining proficiency in roles that necessitate accurate knowledge in medicine, forensics, science and psychology and collaborates with writers and other department heads to assist with technical accuracy,” he adds.

Cline’s industry credits include roughly 55 feature films and 25 television shows, including Outbreak, The Doctor, Deep Blue Sea, Red Dragon, Tombstone, George of the Jungle, Mulholland Falls, Hocus Pocus, The Flintstones, and aforementioned Bones and The X-Files.

As previously announced, Ida Random, Ann Harris, and Michael and Denise Okuda will also receive Lifetime Achievement Awards during the ADG ceremony.