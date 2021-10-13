‘Dear…’ Showrunner Donny Jackson Inks First Look With RJ Cutler’s This Machine (Exclusive)

Donny Jackson, the Emmy-winning non-fiction producer, has inked a first-look deal with This Machine, the banner from documentary director R.J. Cutler.

The duo has frequently worked together in the past and is currently in production on the upcoming season of Apple TV+ series Dear…, on which Jackson serves as the showrunner. Their previous credits include the Sundance Award-winning The September Issue.

Under this deal, Jackson’s first project for This Machine will be as showrunner and a director of the recently announced Supreme Models for YouTube.

“I’m excited to join my friend R.J., a true visionary, and the outstanding team at This Machine, where there is a creative culture dedicated to collaborative, sophisticated storytelling. I can’t wait to share what we’re building together,“ says Jackson.

“Donny is one of the best showrunners in the business. While discussing his ambitions to move into show creation, it became clear that This Machine would be a perfect home for him,” says Cutler. “We are thrilled to have him on board and look forward to making films and series for many years to come.”

Jackson has won two Emmys for CNN’s United Shades of America with W. Kamau Bell. His other credits include BET’s Inside the Label and Fuse TV’s Made from Scratch.

This Machine’s recent credits include Apple TV+’s Billie Eilish: The World’s a Little Blurry, with an Untitled Martha Stewart Documentary and Big Vape both at Netflix, as well as Murf the Surf at EPIX on its upcoming slate.