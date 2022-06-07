‘Don’t Make Me Go’ Trailer Takes Stars John Cho and Mia Isaac on Emotional Family Road Trip

John Cho is a father on a mission in the first trailer for Amazon Studios’ Don’t Make Me Go.

Directed by Hannah Marks (After Everything, Mark, Mary and Some Other People) and written by Vera Herbert (This Is Us), the film follows Cho’s single father Max and his daughter Wally, played by Mia Isaac, as the duo goes on the road trip of a lifetime from California to New York.

They’re going under the premise of driving lessons for Wally and Max’s 20-year college reunion, where he also hopes to reunite with her mother after she left the family years ago. But there’s another reason the father-daughter team is going on the long drive: Max has a terminal disease and is hoping to use their days together during the cross-country trip to cram in the time, experiences and love Wally will miss when he’s gone.

That long trip, full of heart and humor, will see a father and daughter connect across the generational divide as they grapple with the expected and unexpected realities of their lifelong relationship cut short.

“When you look back on this trip, I want you to remember you and me spending time together, not you waiting for your boyfriend to call,” Max says at one point in the film’s trailer.

“I bet on you,” Wally tells her father at another point. “I want you for my whole life.”

Don’t Make Me Go also stars Jemaine Clement, Mitchell Hope, Stefania LaVie Owen and Kaya Scodelario and is produced by Donald De Line, Leah Holzer and Peter Saraf.

The movie will release worldwide July 15 on Prime Video.