Cannes: Kelsey Asbille, Finn Wittrock to Lead Horror ‘Don’t Move’ for Sam Raimi, ‘Barbarian’ Producer Alex Lebovici (Exclusive)

Kelsey Asbille (Yellowstone, Fargo, Wind River) and Finn Wittrock (American Horror Story, The Big Short, La La Land) have been tapped to lead the upcoming horror thriller Don’t Move from Sam Raimi’s Raimi Productions, Christian Mercuri’s Capstone Studios and Alex Lebovici’s Hammerstone Studios. Principal photography on the feature will commence in Europe in June.

The announcement comes hot on the heels of the runaway success of Raimi’s latest outing, Evil Dead Rise, which has already surpassed $125 million at the global box-office in only its third week of release.

Adam Schindler and Brian Netto, who recently helmed episodes of Raimi’s horror anthology series 50 States of Fright, are set to direct Don’t Move, which follows a seasoned killer who injects a grieving woman with a paralytic agent. She must run, fight and hide before her body completely shuts down. It was written by T.J. Cimfel and David White, who penned the horror thriller Intruders starring Rory Culkin, which was also directed by Schindler.

The film is produced by Lebovici, Raimi and Zainab Azizi and marks the second collaboration for Hammerstone Studios, Raimi Productions and Capstone Studios, who recently partnered to produce the action-thriller Boy Kills World starring Bill Skarsgard, currently in post-production.

Executive producers are Christian Mercuri, David Haring, Ruzanna Kegeyan, Sarah Sarandos, Marc Manus, Adam Schindler, Brian Netto, Petr Jákl and Ara Keshishian.

“We are beyond thrilled to make this absolute white-knuckle ride of a film with talents such as Kelsey and Finn,” said Schindler and Netto. “On top of that, we get to team with the teams at Raimi, Capstone and Hammerstone — companies operating at the top of the genre game. We could not be more excited to get to work.”

Capstone Studios is financing Don’t Move, with Capstone Global handling worldwide rights. The company will continue sales at the upcoming Marche du Film in Cannes.

“The fiercely talented Kelsey and Finn have taken starring turns in some of the most beloved suspense-driven projects currently in the market, making the perfect pair to bring this visceral, pulse-racing story to life,” said Lebovici, who produced last year’s horror smash Barbarian, which took more than $45 million globally. Lebovici’s other credits include Bill & Ted Face the Music while he recently announced a partnership with Hideo Kojima’s Kojima Productions to develop and produce a film adaptation of hit videogame franchise Death Stranding. He is also exec producing Mel Gibson’s first directorial project since Hacksaw Ridge, the action-thriller Flight Risk starring Mark Wahlberg.

Raimi Productions is repped by CAA and Hansen, Jacobson, Teller, Hoberman, Newman, Warren, Richman, Rush, Kaller & Gellman L.L.P. Hammerstone Studios is repped by Neil Sacker at Sacker Entertainment Law. Netto & Schindler are represented by World Builder and Ginsburg Daniels Kallis; Cimfel & White are also represented by World Builder, Ginsburg Daniels Kallis and, additionally, by Gersh.