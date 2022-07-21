Florence Pugh Attempts to Expose Secrets of Idyllic Utopia in New ‘Don’t Worry Darling’ Trailer

In the community of Victory, “you can live the life you deserve” — or so it’s believed in the new trailer for Olivia Wilde’s upcoming feature Don’t Worry Darling.

In the latest glimpse of the film released Thursday, Florence Pugh’s Alice and her partner Jack (Harry Styles) appear to be living a happy life in the idyllic community of Victory, an experimental company town housing the men who work for the secretive Victory Project and their families.

However, not everything is as it appears in the utopia. As time goes on, Pugh’s Alice begins to question what’s really going on and their purpose for being in Victory, eager to expose the community’s sinister secrets led by CEO Frank (Chris Pine), who reiterates that chaos is the “enemy of progress.”

The trailer shows Alice seeking help for the nightmares she believes she’s experiencing. As she continues to attempt to understand what’s going on, she begins to unravel the secrets of Victory, and realizes everyone is “lying about everything” and “it’s all about control.”

The trailer also teases a confrontation between Alice and Frank, with Frank revealing, “I’ve been waiting for someone like you; someone to challenge me… like a good girl.”

Wilde directs the psychological thriller which also stars Gemma Chan, Nick Kroll and KiKi Layne.

Wilde reteams in the film with Booksmart writer Katie Silberman, who penned the screenplay based on a story by Carey Van Dyke & Shane Van Dyke (Chernobyl Diaries) and Silberman. Wilde, Silberman, Miri Yoon and Roy Lee produce, with Richard Brener, Celia Khong, Alex G. Scott, Catherine Hardwicke, Carey Van Dyke and Shane Van Dyke executive producing.

Don’t Worry Darling releases on Sept. 23.