Dorian Film Awards: ‘The Power of the Dog,’ ‘Flee’ Among Top Honors

Jesse Plemons and Kirsten Dunst in The Power of The Dog.

Continuing her triumphant awards run, Jane Campion was recognized as best director for Western drama The Power of the Dog at the Dorian Film Awards on Thursday, hosted by GALECA, the Society of LGBTQ Entertainment Critics.

The project also picked up the coveted best film honor in category that included Japanese drama Drive My Car, Norwegian dramedy The Worst Person in the World, Lin-Manuel Miranda’s Tick, Tick… Boom! and Steven Spielberg’s West Side Story.

Campion won for her The Power of the Dog screenplay, which is adapted from Thomas Savage’s 1967 novel of the same name.

Animated documentary film Flee took home the best LGBTQ film, best documentary, best LGBTQ documentary and best animated film, while Japanese drama Drive My Car was recognized in the non-English language category.

Kristen Stewart won in the film acting category for her performance as Princess Diana in Spencer, while Ariana DeBose won for her supporting role in West Side Story. Elsewhere, Denis Villeneuve’s fantasy epic Dune won most visually striking film.

Entertainment veteran Rita Moreno, 90, became the group’s first Latino winner of the Timeless Star category, which recognizes an actor “whose exemplary career is marked by character, wisdom and wit.” Parallel Mothers helmer Pedro Almodovar won both the Wilde Artist award — recognizing a “truly groundbreaking force in film, theatre and/or television” — and the LGBTQIA Film Trailblazer title “for creating art that inspires empathy, truth and equity.”

The Dorian Film Awards were first presented in 2010 and have continued to honor work from mainstream cinema to LGBTQIA+ content. The nonprofit society consists of over 350 critics, journalists and broadcasters involved with media outlets across the U.S., Canada, Australia and the U.K.

View the complete list of winners below.

BEST FILM