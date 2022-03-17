Dorian Film Awards: ‘The Power of the Dog,’ ‘Flee’ Among Top Honors

- Share this article on Facebook
- Share this article on Twitter
- Share this article on Email
- Show additional share options
- Share this article on Print
- Share this article on Comment
- Share this article on Whatsapp
- Share this article on Linkedin
- Share this article on Reddit
- Share this article on Pinit
- Share this article on Tumblr
Continuing her triumphant awards run, Jane Campion was recognized as best director for Western drama The Power of the Dog at the Dorian Film Awards on Thursday, hosted by GALECA, the Society of LGBTQ Entertainment Critics.
The project also picked up the coveted best film honor in category that included Japanese drama Drive My Car, Norwegian dramedy The Worst Person in the World, Lin-Manuel Miranda’s Tick, Tick… Boom! and Steven Spielberg’s West Side Story.
Campion won for her The Power of the Dog screenplay, which is adapted from Thomas Savage’s 1967 novel of the same name.
Animated documentary film Flee took home the best LGBTQ film, best documentary, best LGBTQ documentary and best animated film, while Japanese drama Drive My Car was recognized in the non-English language category.
Related Stories
Kristen Stewart won in the film acting category for her performance as Princess Diana in Spencer, while Ariana DeBose won for her supporting role in West Side Story. Elsewhere, Denis Villeneuve’s fantasy epic Dune won most visually striking film.
Entertainment veteran Rita Moreno, 90, became the group’s first Latino winner of the Timeless Star category, which recognizes an actor “whose exemplary career is marked by character, wisdom and wit.” Parallel Mothers helmer Pedro Almodovar won both the Wilde Artist award — recognizing a “truly groundbreaking force in film, theatre and/or television” — and the LGBTQIA Film Trailblazer title “for creating art that inspires empathy, truth and equity.”
The Dorian Film Awards were first presented in 2010 and have continued to honor work from mainstream cinema to LGBTQIA+ content. The nonprofit society consists of over 350 critics, journalists and broadcasters involved with media outlets across the U.S., Canada, Australia and the U.K.
View the complete list of winners below.
BEST FILM
Drive My Car (Janus)
The Power of the Dog (Netflix) (WINNER)
The Worst Person in the World (Neon) Tick, Tick… Boom! (Netflix)
West Side Story (20th Century Studios)
BEST LGBTQ FILM
Benedetta (IFC Films)
Flee (Neon, Participant) (WINNER)
Parallel Mothers (Sony Pictures Classics) Shiva Baby (Utopia)
The Power of the Dog (Netflix)
BEST NON-ENGLISH LANGUAGE FILM
Drive My Car (Janus) (WINNER)
Flee (Neon, Participant)
Parallel Mothers (Sony Pictures Classics)
The Worst Person in the World (Neon)
BEST UNSUNG FILM
Mass (Bleecker Street)
Passing (Netflix) (WINNER)
Shiva Baby (Utopia)
The Green Knight (A24)
Zola (A24)
BEST DIRECTOR
Jane Campion, The Power of the Dog (Netflix) (WINNER)
Julia Ducournau, Titane (Neon)
Ryusuke Hamaguchi, Drive My Car (Janus Films) (Janus)
Steven Spielberg, West Side Story (20th Century Studios)
Denis Villeneuve, Dune (Warner Bros.)
BEST SCREENPLAY
Drive My Car (Janus) – Ryusuke Hamaguchi and Takamasa Oe (adapted)
Passing (Netflix) – Rebecca Hall (adapted)
The Lost Daughter (Netflix) – Maggie Gyllenhaal (adapted)
The Power of the Dog (Netflix) – Jane Campion (adapted) (WINNER)
The Worst Person in the World (Neon) – Eskil Vogt and Joachim Trier (original)
BEST FILM PERFORMANCE
Nicolas Cage, Pig (Neon)
Jessica Chastain, The Eyes of Tammy Faye (Searchlight)
Olivia Colman, The Lost Daughter (Netflix)
Benedict Cumberbatch, The Power of the Dog (Netflix)
Penelope Cruz, Parallel Mothers (Sony Pictures Classics)
Andrew Garfield, Tick, Tick… Boom! (Netflix)
Renate Reinsve, The Worst Person in the World (Neon)
Simon Rex, Red Rocket (A24)
Kristen Stewart, Spencer (Neon) (WINNER)
Tessa Thompson, Passing (Netflix)
BEST SUPPORTING FILM PERFORMANCE
Ariana DeBose, West Side Story (20th Century Studios) (WINNER)
Robin de Jesús, Tick, Tick… Boom! (Netflix)
Colman Domingo, Zola (A24)
Ann Dowd, Mass (Bleecker Street)
Kirsten Dunst, The Power of the Dog (Netflix)
Mike Faist, West Side Story (20th Century Studios)
Troy Kotsur, CODA (Apple)
Ruth Negga, Passing (Netflix)
Martha Plimpton, Mass (Bleecker Street)
Kodi Smit-McPhee, The Power of the Dog (Netflix)
BEST DOCUMENTARY
Flee (Neon, Participant) (WINNER)
Procession (Netflix)
Rita Moreno: Just a Girl Who Decided to Go for It (Roadside Attractions) Summer of Soul (Searchlight, Hulu)
The Rescue (Greenwich Entertainment, National Geographic)
The Velvet Underground (Apple)
BEST LGBTQ DOCUMENTARY
Ailey (Neon)
Flee (Neon, Participant) (WINNER)
My Name is Pauli Murray (Amazon Studios)
Pray Away (Netflix)
Wojnarowicz: F**k You F*ggot F***er (Kino Lorber, World of Wonder)
MOST VISUALLY STRIKING FILM
Dune (Warner Bros.) (WINNER)
Nightmare Alley (Searchlight)
Passing (Netflix)
The Power of the Dog (Netflix)
West Side Story (20th Century Studios)
Titane (Neon)
BEST ANIMATED FILM
Belle (GKids)
Encanto (Disney)
Flee (Neon, Participant) (WINNER)
Luca (Disney)
The Mitchells vs. the Machines (Netflix, Sony)
BEST FILM MUSIC
Dune (Warner Bros.)
Encanto (Disney)
Spencer (Neon)
The Power of the Dog (Netflix)
Tick, Tick… Boom! (Netflix) (WINNER)
“WE’RE WILDE ABOUT YOU!” RISING STAR
Ariana DeBose (WINNER)
Alana Haim
Patti Harrison
Jasmin Savoy Brown
Rachel Zegler
WILDE ARTIST
Pedro Almodóvar (WINNER)
Jennifer Coolidge
Lil Nas X
Lin-Manuel Miranda
CAMPIEST FLICK
Annette (Amazon Studios)
Cruella (Disney)
House of Gucci (United Artists) (WINNER)
Malignant (Warner Bros.)
Old (Universal)
TIMELESS STAR
Rita Moreno
GALECA LGBTQIA+ FILM TRAILBLAZER
Pedro Almodóvar
THR Newsletters
Sign up for THR news straight to your inbox every day
More from The Hollywood Reporter
-
Awards
Jessica Chastain Says She’ll Skip Oscars Carpet Press If It Conflicts With Makeup Category Presentation
-
Hollywood Flashback
Hollywood Flashback: In 1966, ‘The Russians Are Coming’ Tackled the Cold War With Comedy
-
Heat Vision
‘Harder They Fall’ Filmmaker Jeymes Samuel Tackling Boom! Comic Books ‘Irredeemable,’ ‘Incorruptible’ for Netflix (Exclusive)
-
-
-