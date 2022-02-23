Dorian Film Awards: ‘The Power of the Dog’ Leads Nominations From LGBTQ Entertainment Critics

Benedict Cumberbatch in THE POWER OF THE DOG.

The Society of LGBTQ Entertainment Critics (GALECA) unveiled on Tuesday its 2022 Dorian Award nominations, which recognize the best in mainstream and independent movies.

Jane Campion’s western drama The Power of the Dog leads the pack with nine nods in total, including for best film, best LGBTQ film and best director. Animated film Flee received five nominations, along with 1920s-set racial drama Passing and Steven Spielberg’s West Side Story.

In the best film performance category, which is gender neutral, nominees include Kristen Stewart for Spencer, Andrew Garfield for Tick, Tick… Boom! and Benedict Cumberbatch for The Power of the Dog.

“You could say the movies and performances chosen by our Society’s members are a reflection of what appeals to the entire trendsetting Queer and Trans community,” said GALECA president Monika Estrella Negra, in a statement. “As our representation grows in the industry and beyond, expect the Dorian Awards to continue to shine light on the importance, and excitement, of having diverse critical eyes on cinema. There is much work to be done in advancing a variety of voices and images that often go unheard and unseen.”

Nonprofit organization GALECA was established in 2009 to celebrate achievements in film and television. It is comprised of over 350 journalists, broadcasters and critics working for media outlets in the U.S. and abroad.

Winners will be announced on March 17. View the complete list of nominees below.

BEST FILM

Drive My Car (Janus)

The Power of the Dog (Netflix)

The Worst Person in the World (Neon)

Tick, Tick. . .Boom! (Netflix)

West Side Story (20th Century Studios)

BEST LGBTQ FILM

Benedetta (IFC Films)

Flee (Neon, Participant)

Parallel Mothers (Sony Pictures Classics)

Shiva Baby (Utopia)

The Power of the Dog (Netflix)

BEST NON-ENGLISH LANGUAGE FILM

Drive My Car (Janus)

Flee (Neon, Participant)

Parallel Mothers (Sony Pictures Classics)

The Worst Person in the World (Neon)

Titane (Neon)

BEST UNSUNG FILM

Mass (Bleecker Street)

Passing (Netflix)

Shiva Baby (Utopia)

The Green Knight (A24)

Zola (A24)

BEST DIRECTOR

Jane Campion, The Power of the Dog (Netflix)

Julia Ducournau, Titane (Neon)

Ryusuke Hamaguchi, Drive My Car (Janus Films) (Janus)

Steven Spielberg, West Side Story (20th Century Studios)

Denis Villeneuve, Dune (Warner Bros.)

BEST SCREENPLAY

Drive My Car (Janus) – Ryusuke Hamaguchi and Takamasa Oe (adapted)

Passing (Netflix) – Rebecca Hall (adapted)

The Lost Daughter (Netflix) – Maggie Gyllenhaal (adapted)

The Power of the Dog (Netflix) – Jane Campion (adapted)

The Worst Person in the World (Neon) – Eskil Vogt and Joachim Trier (original)

BEST FILM PERFORMANCE

Nicolas Cage, Pig (Neon)

Jessica Chastain, The Eyes of Tammy Faye (Searchlight)

Olivia Colman, The Lost Daughter (Netflix)

Benedict Cumberbatch, The Power of the Dog (Netflix)

Penelope Cruz, Parallel Mothers (Sony Pictures Classics)

Andrew Garfield, Tick, Tick. . . Boom! (Netflix)

Renate Reinsve, The Worst Person in the World (Neon)

Simon Rex, Red Rocket (A24)

Kristen Stewart, Spencer (Neon)

Tessa Thompson, Passing (Netflix)

BEST SUPPORTING FILM PERFORMANCE

Ariana DeBose, West Side Story (20th Century Studios)

Robin de Jesús, Tick, Tick. . . Boom! (Netflix)

Colman Domingo, Zola (A24)

Ann Dowd, Mass (Bleecker Street)

Kirsten Dunst, The Power of the Dog (Netflix)

Mike Faist, West Side Story (20th Century Studios)

Troy Kotsur, CODA (Apple)

Ruth Negga, Passing (Netflix)

Martha Plimpton, Mass (Bleecker Street)

Kodi Smit-McPhee, The Power of the Dog (Netflix)

BEST DOCUMENTARY

Flee (Neon, Participant)

Procession (Netflix)

Rita Moreno: Just a Girl Who Decided to Go for It (Roadside Attractions)

Summer of Soul (Searchlight, Hulu)

The Rescue (Greenwich Entertainment, National Geographic)

The Velvet Underground (Apple)

BEST LGBTQ DOCUMENTARY

Ailey (Neon)

Flee (Neon, Participant)

My Name is Pauli Murray (Amazon Studios)

Pray Away (Netflix)

Wojnarowicz: F**k You F*ggot F***er (Kino Lorber, World of Wonder)

MOST VISUALLY STRIKING FILM

Dune (Warner Bros.)

Nightmare Alley (Searchlight)

Passing (Netflix)

The Power of the Dog (Netflix)

West Side Story (20th Century Studios)

Titane (Neon)

BEST ANIMATED FILM

Belle (GKids)

Encanto (Disney)

Flee (Neon, Participant)

Luca (Disney)

The Mitchells vs. the Machines (Netflix, Sony)

BEST FILM MUSIC

Dune (Warner Bros.)

Encanto (Disney)

Spencer (Neon)

The Power of the Dog (Netflix)

Tick, Tick. . .Boom! (Netflix)

“WE’RE WILDE ABOUT YOU!” RISING STAR

Ariana DeBose

Alana Haim

Patti Harrison

Jasmin Savoy Brown

Rachel Zegler

WILDE ARTIST

(to a truly groundbreaking force in film, theatre and/or television)

Pedro Almodóvar

Jane Campion

Jennifer Coolidge

Lil Nas X

Lin-Manuel Miranda

CAMPIEST FLICK

Annette (Amazon Studios)

Cruella (Disney)

House of Gucci (United Artists)

Malignant (Warner Bros.)

Old (Universal)