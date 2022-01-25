×
You will be redirected back to your article in seconds
Skip to main content
Got a tip?
Newsletters

Doug Jones to Receive Inaugural Make-Up Artists and Hair Stylists Guild’s The Chair Award

Jones has played memorable roles in Guillermo del Toro's 'The Shape of Water' and 'Pan’s Labyrinth.'

The Shape of Water and inset
The Shape of Water and inset Doug Jones. Fox Searchlight Pictures/Courtesy Everett Collection; Gabe Ginsberg/Getty Images

Doug Jones — who has played memorable characters beneath masterful makeup and prothetics requiring sitting hours in the make-up chair — has been named the recipient of the inaugural The Chair Award from the Make-Up Artists and Hair Stylists Guild (IATSE Local 706).

He’s known for roles such as the so-called Amphibian Man in Guillermo del Toros’s The Shape of Waterwhich won 2017’s best picture Oscar; and Pale Man in del Toro’s Oscar-winning Pan’s Labyrinth. He was the Silver Surfer in Fantastic 4: Rise of the Silver Surfer and the blue fish-man Abe Sapien in del Toro’s Hellboy and Hellboy II: The Golden Army. Jones is also the villainous title character in a remake of Nosferatu, currently in postproduction.

TV roles have included such series as Star Trek: Discovery, Buffy the Vampire Slayer and Falling Skies.

Star Trek: Discovery actress Sonequa Martin-Green will present the honor during the guild’s upcoming awards, set for Feb. 19 at The Beverly Hilton Hotel.

“Talk to any number of the top make-up artists and hair stylists in our industry and they will tell you Doug Jones is a true pleasure to work and collaborate with. He is a talented, consummate professional with infinite patience while morphing into all his memorable characters. No one is more deserving of this honor and we wish him a heartfelt congratulations,” said guild president Julie Socash.

More from The Hollywood Reporter

Icon Link Plus Icon
The Hollywood Reporter is a part of Penske Media Corporation. © 2022 The Hollywood Reporter, LLC. All Rights Reserved.
THE HOLLYWOOD REPORTER is a registered trademark of The Hollywood Reporter, LLC.
Powered by WordPress.com VIP
ad