Doug Jones to Receive Inaugural Make-Up Artists and Hair Stylists Guild’s The Chair Award

Doug Jones — who has played memorable characters beneath masterful makeup and prothetics requiring sitting hours in the make-up chair — has been named the recipient of the inaugural The Chair Award from the Make-Up Artists and Hair Stylists Guild (IATSE Local 706).

He’s known for roles such as the so-called Amphibian Man in Guillermo del Toros’s The Shape of Water, which won 2017’s best picture Oscar; and Pale Man in del Toro’s Oscar-winning Pan’s Labyrinth. He was the Silver Surfer in Fantastic 4: Rise of the Silver Surfer and the blue fish-man Abe Sapien in del Toro’s Hellboy and Hellboy II: The Golden Army. Jones is also the villainous title character in a remake of Nosferatu, currently in postproduction.

TV roles have included such series as Star Trek: Discovery, Buffy the Vampire Slayer and Falling Skies.

Star Trek: Discovery actress Sonequa Martin-Green will present the honor during the guild’s upcoming awards, set for Feb. 19 at The Beverly Hilton Hotel.

“Talk to any number of the top make-up artists and hair stylists in our industry and they will tell you Doug Jones is a true pleasure to work and collaborate with. He is a talented, consummate professional with infinite patience while morphing into all his memorable characters. No one is more deserving of this honor and we wish him a heartfelt congratulations,” said guild president Julie Socash.