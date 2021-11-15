×
Skip to main content
Got a tip?
Newsletters

Weddings, Tennis Whites and Sea Adventures: The ‘Downton Abbey’ Sequel Trailer Arrives

'Downton Abbey: A New Era' — due for release in March 2020 — sees the the return of the full ensemble of the series, notably including Maggie Smith.

Downton Abbey: A New Era
Downton Abbey: A New Era Courtesy Ben Blackall / Focus Features

You can’t keep a good Crawley down for long.

Just over two years after the first Downton Abbey feature film hit cinema screens and became a box office hit, Focus Features has unveiled the first glimpses at the sequel.

The trailer for Downton Abbey: A New Era — which is being given its debut in the U.S. ahead of screenings of Kenneth Branagh’s Belfast — sees the Downton residents up to their usual upper class period high-jinx. There’s a wedding (driver-turned-heir Tom Branson’s second following the death of his beloved Sybil), some sort of seafaring adventure on a classy-looking yacht (a honeymoon perhaps?), and, keeping things within the estate grounds, a spot of tennis.

Related Stories

Cardi B
Business

Warner Music Quarterly Financials Rise as Digital Revenue Jumps 19 Percent

Cineworld CEO Moshe "Mooky" Greidinger
Business

Regal Owner Cineworld's CEO Touts "Real Grounds for Optimism" as October Revenue Nears 2019 Levels

Written once again by creator Julian Fellowes and with Simon Curtis (Goodbye Christopher Robin, Woman in Gold) stepping into the director’s chair, the second movie in the franchise has somehow assembled Downton Abbey’s impressive ensemble of stars once more.

Returning cast members include Hugh Bonneville, Laura Carmichael, Jim Carter, Brendan Coyle, Michelle Dockery, Kevin Doyle, Joanne Froggatt, Harry Hadden-Paton, Robert James-Collier, Allen Leech, Phyllis Logan, Elizabeth McGovern, Sophie McShera, Tuppence Middleton, Lesley Nicol, Imelda Staunton, Penelope Wilton and, notably, Maggie Smith. 

Smith’s appearance in the film will likely be a major source of interest, after the Dowager Countess implying that her time was coming to an end at the end of the first film. She isn’t seen in the teaser for Downton Abbey: A New Era‘s trailer.

Joining this principal cast list for the new film are Hugh Dancy, Laura Haddock, Nathalie Baye, Dominic West and Jonathan Zaccaï.

Downton Abbey: A New Era — produced again by Gareth Neame, Liz Trubridge and Fellowes for Carnival Films — is due to land in theaters on Mar. 18, 2022 (It was originally due Dec. 22 2021, but was pushed back).

More from The Hollywood Reporter

Icon Link Plus Icon
Copyright © 2021 The Hollywood Reporter, LLC. All Rights reserved.
THE HOLLYWOOD REPORTER is a registered trademark of The Hollywood Reporter, LLC.
Powered by WordPress.com VIP
ad