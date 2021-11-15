Weddings, Tennis Whites and Sea Adventures: The ‘Downton Abbey’ Sequel Trailer Arrives

You can’t keep a good Crawley down for long.

Just over two years after the first Downton Abbey feature film hit cinema screens and became a box office hit, Focus Features has unveiled the first glimpses at the sequel.

The trailer for Downton Abbey: A New Era — which is being given its debut in the U.S. ahead of screenings of Kenneth Branagh’s Belfast — sees the Downton residents up to their usual upper class period high-jinx. There’s a wedding (driver-turned-heir Tom Branson’s second following the death of his beloved Sybil), some sort of seafaring adventure on a classy-looking yacht (a honeymoon perhaps?), and, keeping things within the estate grounds, a spot of tennis.

Written once again by creator Julian Fellowes and with Simon Curtis (Goodbye Christopher Robin, Woman in Gold) stepping into the director’s chair, the second movie in the franchise has somehow assembled Downton Abbey’s impressive ensemble of stars once more.

Returning cast members include Hugh Bonneville, Laura Carmichael, Jim Carter, Brendan Coyle, Michelle Dockery, Kevin Doyle, Joanne Froggatt, Harry Hadden-Paton, Robert James-Collier, Allen Leech, Phyllis Logan, Elizabeth McGovern, Sophie McShera, Tuppence Middleton, Lesley Nicol, Imelda Staunton, Penelope Wilton and, notably, Maggie Smith.

Smith’s appearance in the film will likely be a major source of interest, after the Dowager Countess implying that her time was coming to an end at the end of the first film. She isn’t seen in the teaser for Downton Abbey: A New Era‘s trailer.

Joining this principal cast list for the new film are Hugh Dancy, Laura Haddock, Nathalie Baye, Dominic West and Jonathan Zaccaï.

Downton Abbey: A New Era — produced again by Gareth Neame, Liz Trubridge and Fellowes for Carnival Films — is due to land in theaters on Mar. 18, 2022 (It was originally due Dec. 22 2021, but was pushed back).