‘Downton Abbey: A New Era’ Delays Release in Theaters from March to May

Fans of Downton Abbey will have to wait just a bit longer to see the second movie adaptation of the beloved British television series.

Downton Abbey: A New Era is shifting its release date in theaters from March 18 to April 29 in the U.K. and May 20 in the U.S., Focus Features, Universal Pictures International and Carnival Films announced Wednesday.

The sequel had already been delayed from Christmas 2021 amid the ongoing pandemic.

Downton Abbey: A New Era sees the Crawley family and their household travel to the French Riviera to visit the villa inherited by the Dowager Countess, played by Maggie Smith. (In its new date, the movie will open around the time of the Cannes Film Festival.)

Written once written again by Downton Abbey creator Julian Fellowes, the movie is directed by Simon Curtis.

Returning castmembers include Hugh Bonneville, Laura Carmichael, Jim Carter, Brendan Coyle, Dockery, Kevin Doyle, Joanne Froggatt, Harry Hadden-Paton, Robert James-Collier, Allen Leech, Phyllis Logan, Elizabeth McGovern, Sophie McShera, Tuppence Middleton, Lesley Nicol, Imelda Staunton, Penelope Wilton and Maggie Smith.

Joining this principal cast list are Hugh Dancy, Laura Haddock, Nathalie Baye, Dominic West and Jonathan Zaccaï.

Focus and Universal aren’t giving up the March date entirely. The crime thriller The Outfit, from FilmNation, will now relocate from Feb. 25 to March 18 following its premiere at the Berlin Film Festival.

The Outfit stars Mark Rylance, Dylan O’Brien, Zoey Deutch, Johnny Flynn, Nikki Amuka-Bird and Simon Russell Beale (The Hollow Crown). The story follows an expert tailor (Rylance) who must outwit a dangerous group of mobsters in order to survive a fateful night.