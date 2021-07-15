DreamWorks Animation Names New Chief Technology Officer (Exclusive)

DreamWorks Animation has named Bill Ballew chief technical officer, succeeding Jeff Wike, who is retiring.

Having joining DWA during its inception, Ballew is a 25 year veteran of the studio and has worked in a variety of roles, most recently as vp of research and development.

In his new role, Ballew will be responsible for the studio’s strategic vision and oversee all aspects of technology needs for film and TV production, including software development and technical operations. He will report to COO Randy Lake.

“I am thrilled to be taking on this role of CTO in a studio that has been my home for the last 25 years,” said Ballew. “It’s an honor to assume the role from Jeff Wike who has been an incredible mentor; we all wish Jeff the best in his retirement. I am looking forward to working with Margie [Cohn], Randy and the entire DreamWorks executive team to write the next chapter of technology for the studio.”

Prior to joining DWA, Ballew worked in the aerospace industry. He has a degree in computer science from California State University Long Beach.

DWA recently released Spirit Untamed and The Boss Baby: Family Business and its upcoming feature slate includes The Bad Guys and Puss in Boots: The Last Wish, both set to release in 2022. The television division is in production on 19 original animated series.