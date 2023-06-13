‘Orion and the Dark’ in the Works at DreamWorks Animation

Dreamworks Animation announced Tuesday during the Annecy International Animation Festival that production of Orion and the Dark, an animated feature penned by Charlie Kaufman, will come to Netflix in 2024.

Based on the book by Emma Yarlett, the story follows Orion, an anxious young boy voiced by Jacob Tremblay, who is afraid of the dark. Then, the literal embodiment of his worst fear — “the Dark” (voiced by Paul Walter Hauser) — pays him a visit to prove there is nothing to be afraid of in the night. Orion must decide if he can learn to accept the unknown and embrace the joy of living.

“It has the Charlie Kaufman stuff in it,” said producer Peter McCown of the offbeat story by the Oscar winner, whose writing credits include Being John Malkovich, Eternal Sunshine of the Spotless Mind, Anomolisa and Synecdoche, New York.

The filmmakers aimed to give Orion — which is set outside Philadelphia in the 1990s — an illustrated, hand-drawn look “with warmth and texture.” Characters include Dark’s “entities:” Sleep, a character modeled on an old teddy bear; Quiet, who is a mouse; the worrisome Insomnia; shapeshifter Dreams; and “ultimate Foley artist” Unexplained Noises.

Sean Charmatz — a storyboard artist on DWA’s Trolls World Tour — makes his feature directorial debut with the movie. It’s produced by McCown and exec produced by Bonnie Arnold (the How To Train Your Dragon trilogy) and Walt Dohrn.

Orion and the Dark Dreamworks

(from left) Ruby Gillman (Lana Condor) and Grandmamah (Jane Fonda) in DreamWorks Animation ’s ‘Ruby Gillman, Teenage Kraken,’ directed by Kirk DeMicco Courtesy of Universal Pictures

DWA additionally presented a look at the production and character design in Ruby Gillman, Teenage Kraken, which will have its world premiere Thursday at Annecy before its June 30 theatrical release. “Maybe kraken just need to be shown who they really are,” said director Kirk DeMicco (The Croods, Vivo) of the concept. “We believe they are the protectors of the ocean, not the villains.” In the story, the mermaids are presented as the sirens that sink ships.

DeMicco, along with producer Kelly Cooney and co-director Faryn Pearl, related that their titular character is a teen kraken princess trying to fit in at school — and she has a Jane Fonda-voiced Grandmamah who offers her wisdom. The filmmakers wanted Ruby to be relatable, feminine, powerful and also have “ballet-like qualities.” For the production design, Ruby’s village takes inspiration from a coral reef.

“She’s a fish out of water in both worlds [above and beneath the sea],” DeMicco said. “She has to accept who she is. … This is about belonging.”

Later this week during the festival, DWA plans to screen a work-in-progress of the first 25 minutes of Trolls Band Together, followed by a presentation led by co-director Dohrn, producer Gina Shay and co-director Tim Heitz.

In the movie — slated for a Nov. 17 release — Poppy (Anna Kendrick) learns that her now-boyfriend Branch (Justin Timberlake) once performed in a boy band (sound familiar?) with his brothers, voiced by Eric André, Daveed Diggs, Kid Cudi and Troye Sivan. Trolls Band Together includes five new original songs by Timberlake. In the movie, Branch must gather the “BroZone” band members and perform perfect harmony to free their brother Floyd (Sivan), who is imprisoned. Villains Velvet and Veneer are voiced by Amy Schumer and Andrew Rannells.

Annecy runs through Saturday.