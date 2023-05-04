Drew Barrymore Drops Out as MTV Movie & TV Awards Host

Drew Barrymore has dropped out as host of the MTV Movie and TV Awards, saying she’s doing so in solidarity with striking writers.

The awards are still set to air Sunday, but they’ll now go without a host along without any Writers Guild of America scribes. MTV has also called off the red carpet for the event, which may see other talent pull out as well.

Barrymore has, however, agreed to host the 2024 awards.

“I have listened to the writers, and in order to truly respect them, I will pivot from hosting the MTV Movie & TV Awards live in solidarity with the strike. Everything we celebrate and honor about movies and television is born out of their creation,” Barrymore said in a statement. “And until a solution is reached, I am choosing to wait but I’ll be watching from home and hope you will join me. I thank MTV, who has truly been some of the best partners I have ever worked with. And I can’t wait to be a part of this next year, when I can truly celebrate everything that MTV has created, which is a show that allows fans to choose who the awards go to and is truly inclusive.​”

Barrymore will likely still be part of the show, even though she won’t be present: Prior to her decision to drop out, she filmed a few sketches that are still expected to be part of the telecast, which are set to air Sunday on MTV and several other Paramount Global cable outlets.

The White Lotus star Jennifer Coolidge is set to receive the Comedic Genius Award at the ceremony. Previously announced presenters include Sarah Michelle Gellar, Jamie Lee Curtis, Dave “Lil Dicky” Burd, Busta Rhymes, Gal Gadot, Halle Bailey and Dominique Fishback, among others.

The show is the first scheduled awards telecast since the Writers Guild called a strike on Monday night.

Variety first reported Barrymore’s decision.