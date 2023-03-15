×
Drew Barrymore to Host the 2023 MTV Movie and TV Awards

The talk show host and long-time actress will take the stage at the Barker Hangar on May 7.

Drew Barrymore
Drew Barrymore Courtesy of Paramount

Drew Barrymore is set to host the 2023 MTV Movie and TV Awards in Los Angeles.

The talk show host and iconic actress will take the stage at the Barker Hangar on May 7 for MTV’s annual awards that honor the biggest and best in both movies and television, scripted and unscripted, which will air internationally in more than 150 countries.

Over the course of her decades-long career, Barrymore has been nominated for nine MTV Movie and TV Awards and has taken home three Golden Popcorns. Her first was for best kiss in The Wedding Singer. She also won awards for best onscreen team for Charlie’s Angels and best talk/topical show at the 2022 MTV Movie & TV Awards: Unscripted. In 2020, Barrymore and Sandler, who have starred alongside each other in multiple projects, were honored as the “Dynamic Duo” at MTV’s Greatest of All Time Awards.

To announce her hosting gig, the 50 First Dates star shared a special segment of The Drew Barrymore Show (below).

“And now, for a breaking Drew’s News report, we go to our special correspondent, M3GAN,” she said. “Thank you, Drew,” Barrymore’s take on the horror film character told the talk show host. “I actually have news for you: You’re hosting the 2023 MTV Movie and TV Awards. How exciting.”

Barrymore went on to say she was looking forward to the show, which is all about the fans. “Big moments, huuuuuuge movie stars,” she said. “Cocaine Bear, are you free on May 7?”

The 2023 MTV Movie and TV Awards air May 7 at 8 p.m. ET/PT.

