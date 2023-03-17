Drew Barrymore Shares Wholesome Response to Hugh Grant Calling Her Singing “Horrendous” in ‘Music and Lyrics’

Drew Barrymore is proving to Hugh Grant just what her voice can do after he jokingly called her singing “horrendous.”

During a WIRED video interview posted Monday, where he answers “the web’s most-searched questions,” the Dungeons & Dragons: Honor Among Thieves actor was asked, “Does Hugh Grant actually sing in Music and Lyrics?” He responded that he does, but he’s “auto-tuned beyond belief. Actually, that’s not true. I’m auto-tuned a bit, but not as much as some.”

While laughing, the actor went on to say that Barrymore, who starred opposite him in the 2007 rom-com, wouldn’t mind him saying that “her singing is just horrendous” in the film.

The Marc Lawrence-directed film follows former music superstar Alex Fletcher (Grant) who gets an opportunity at a career comeback when he’s asked to write a song for teen sensation Cora Corman (Haley Bennett). The only problem is he can’t compose lyrics, so he teams up with Sophie Fisher (Barrymore), a younger woman who has a way with words, to help write a song.

Grant, who recently went viral after an awkward Oscars red carpet interview with Ashley Graham, didn’t stop there. “I’ve heard dogs bark better than she sings,” he added in a joking manner. “But … once they tuned her up, she sounded way better than me, because she’s got heart and voice and rock ‘n’ roll. Whereas I sounded like Julie Andrews and I meant to be kind of rock ‘n’ roll as well.”

Following the WIRED interview, the Charlie’s Angels actress was all smiles when she took to Instagram Thursday to share a clip of her singing “Way Back Into Love,” from Music and Lyrics, with the caption “#SingForHughGrant JOIN ME.” After showing off her vocals, she addresses Grant, saying, “Oh Hugh, Bert, Hubert, that’s for you.”