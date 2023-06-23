Margaret Qualley and Geraldine Viswanathan Go on the Run in ‘Drive-Away Dolls’ Trailer

- Share this article on Facebook
Things quickly go wrong when Margaret Qualley and Geraldine Viswanathan look for a fresh start with an impromptu road trip to Tallahassee in the trailer for Ethan Coen — half of the acclaimed sibling partnership known simply as the Coen brothers — and Tricia Cooke’s comedy caper Drive-Away Dolls, which Focus Features released Friday.
It’s only when they hit the highway that the duo discover the trunk of their rental car has valuables of value to dangerous criminals. Now on the run, they cruise lesbian bars and encounter, among other obstacles, a mystery briefcase and an evil politician.
Related Stories
“I may help you break a big murder case,” Qualley, who plays Jamie, tells her cop friend, played by Beanie Feldstein, as she and her demure friend Marian (Viswanathan) in the creatively eclectic teaser trailer try to stay ahead of fumbling criminals in hot pursuit.
Drive-Away Dolls marks the first feature film Ethan Coen has directed solo without his longtime compatriot and sibling Joel Coen. The movie’s trailer recalls the combination of absurd comedy, violence and inept criminals typical of earlier Coen Brothers films.
Coen co-wrote the original script with Cooke. Drive-Away Dolls from Focus Features and Working Title will ride into theaters Sept. 22, 2023, just as the fall awards season gets underway. Coen and Cooke are producing alongside Robert Graf, Tim Bevan and Eric Fellner.
Focus has the domestic fall release, while Universal Pictures International will handle international distribution.
