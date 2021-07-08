Dua Lipa to Make Acting Debut in Matthew Vaughn’s All-Star Spy Thriller ‘Argylle’

Dua Lipa is to make her acting debut, joining a major ensemble of A-list talent in Mathew Vaughn’s newly-announced spy thriller Argylle.

The British pop sensation and Grammy winner is joining a heady lineup of stars that includes Henry Cavill, Sam Rockwell, Bryce Dallas Howard, Bryan Cranston, Catherine O’Hara, John Cena and Samuel L. Jackson. Lipa will also provide original music for the title track and score.

Based on the soon to be launched spy novel Argylle, from author Ellie Conway, the film — being produced by Vaughn’s Marv banner — follows the world’s greatest spy Argylle as he is caught up in a globe-trotting adventure. It’s expected to be the first of at least three films in the franchise and is set in America, London and multiple locations across the world. Argylle is set to start shooting this August in Europe.

Vaughn (the Kingsman franchise) will direct from a script written by Jason Fuchs (Wonder Woman, Ice Age: Continental Drift), produced by Marv and Vaughn’s regular collaborators Adam Bohling and David Reid, as well as Fuchs. Zygi Kamasa, Carlos Peres, Claudia Vaughn and Adam Fishbach will serve as executive producers.

“When I read this early draft manuscript I felt it was the most incredible and original spy franchise since Ian Fleming’s books of the 50s,” said Vaughn. “This is going to reinvent the spy genre.”

Marv CEO Kamasa added: “We are delighted that we will be starting our fourth, and by far the biggest, feature film production since the start of the global pandemic. It demonstrates both our desire to scale up our production activity and our ambition to continue to launch new franchises beyond the Kingsman series of films.”

Marv is in currently post-production on Tetris, directed by Jon S. Baird and starring Taron Egerton, which it is producing for Apple; Silent Night, directed by Camille Griffin and starring Keira Knightley and Lily-Rose Depp; and action comedy School Fight, directed by acclaimed stunt director Damien Walters.

The King’s Man, the prequel to the Kingsman movies starring Ralph Fiennes, is scheduled to be released theatrically by Disney in December 2021.

Conway’s debut thriller is scheduled to be published in a major launch in 2022 by Transworld Publishers Ltd, a division of Penguin Random House.