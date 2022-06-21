Lea Seydoux Joins ‘Dune: Part 2’ as Lady Margot

Lea Seydoux is in talks to be the latest star to board Denis Villeneuve’s Dune: Part Two, joining fellow franchise newcomers Florence Pugh, Jon Voight and Austin Butler.

Timothée Chalamet, Zendaya, Rebecca Ferguson and Javier Bardem are returning for the Legendary and Warner Bros. film, which resumes where Part One left off, with Paul Atreides (Chalamet) fighting alongside the Fremen to free the desert planet of Arrakis from the grips of House Harkonnen. Seydoux will play Lady Margot Fenring, who in Frank Herbert’s novel is an ally to Paul and his efforts to avenge House Atreides.

Shooting is set to begin this summer in Budapest, with Villeneuve directing from a script he co-wrote with Jon Spaihts. Mary Parent, Villeneuve, Cale Boyter, Tanya Lapointe and Patrick McCormick are producing the movie. The executive producers are Josh Grode, Herbert W. Gains, Brian Herbert, Byron Merritt, Kim Herbert, Thomas Tull, Spaihts, Richard P. Rubinstein and John Harrison.

Dune grossed $400.6 million at the worldwide box office, earning 10 Academy Award nominations, including for best picture, and winning six Oscars.

Seydoux was most recently seen in Crimes of the Future, the latest film from David Cronenberg, and will next be in theaters with Mia Hansen-Love’s One Fine Morning, both films having had their premieres at the Cannes Film Festival. She is repped by France’s Agence Adequat and UTA. Deadline first reported the news.