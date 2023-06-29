‘Dune: Part Two’ Reveals Christopher Walken’s Emperor in New 3-Minute Trailer

The second official trailer for Dune: Part Two has been released, and it’s a lengthy three minutes of planet-hopping action.

The new footage from director Denis Villeneuve’s adaptation of Frank Herbert’s classic novel shows Paul Atreides (Timothée Chalamet) and Chani (Zendaya) engaging in their war against the evil Harkonnens, while Paul wrestles with being worshiped as prophet. The footage also reveals a first look at Christopher Walken’s scheming Emperor.

In the trailer, Paul intones one of the most famous lines from the book: “The power to destroy a thing is the absolute control over it.”

The trailer also features Austin Butler as an albino Feyd Rautha, whom Villeneuve has described as an “Olympic sword master crossed with a psychotic serial killer.”

Other newcomers to the saga include Florence Pugh as Princess Irulan Corrino, Léa Seydoux as Lady Margot and Souheila Yacoub as Shishakli.

Returning stars include Rebecca Ferguson (Lady Jessica Atreides), Javier Bardem (Stilgar), Josh Brolin (Gurney Halleck), Stellan Skarsgard (Baron Vladimir Harkonnen), Dave Bautista (Glossu Rabban Harkonnen), Charlotte Rampling (Reverend Mother Mohiam) and Stephen McKinley Henderson (Thufir Hawat).

Warner Bros./Legendary’s Dune: Part Two arrives in theaters Nov. 3. Villeneuve has said he’s also interested in doing a third film based on Herbert’s sequel novel Dune Messiah, though that project has not yet been greenlit.