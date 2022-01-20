Skip to main content

‘Awards Chatter’ Podcast [LIVE] — Denis Villeneuve (‘Dune’)

One of only a few filmmakers in Hollywood who makes movies which are consistently embraced by both highbrow critics and mass audiences reflects on his beginnings in Canada, why he once took nine years off from directing features and making six major movies in the last eight years, including, most recently, one he's dreamed of making since age 13.

Denis Villeneuve, this week’s guest on The Hollywood Reporter‘s Awards Chatter podcast (which was recorded in front of an audience at Chapman University), is a 54-year-old Canadian who is now one of a select few filmmakers in Hollywood who makes movies that are consistently embraced by both critics and audiences. After directing his first four features in Canada — three of them were the nation’s submission for what is now known as the best international feature Oscar, and one of which, 2010’s Incendies, was nominated — he began working in the United States. And in just the eight years since, he has, rather remarkably, helmed six major features: 2013’s Prisoners and Enemy, 2015’s Sicario, 2016’s Arrival, 2017’s Blade Runner 2049 and this year Dune, the film that he dreamed of making since he read Frank Herbert’s 1965 sci-fi novel of the same name when he was just 13.

