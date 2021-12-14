Denis Villeneuve to Receive Art Directors Guild Honor

Director Denis Villeneuve, whose latest film is his adaptation of Frank Herbert’s sci-fi novel Dune, will be the recipient of the William Cameron Menzies Award during the Art Directors Guild’s 26th annual Excellence in Production Design Awards, March 5 at the InterContinental Los Angeles Downtown. The award recognizes filmmakers who create unique visuals and innovative storytelling.

“We are beyond thrilled to recognize the scale and scope of the cinematic vision of director Denis Villeneuve” said ADG president Nelson Coates. “The seamless integration of design into all aspects of Villeneuve’s storytelling process, and the promotion of narrative design and designers in his work and in the industry, make him the perfect honoree. Fostering strong collaborations and working relationships between directors and designers is vital to the creation of strong and unique films. Villeneuve has proven extremely adept at this foundational collaboration.”

The helmer was nominated for an Academy Award for his directorial work on Arrival, which also received eight additional Oscar nominations and one win. His Blade Runner 2049 garnered two Academy Awards, and his additional credits include Sicario, Prisoners and Incendies.

A Dune sequel is in the works and is set for a theatrical release in October 2023.