‘Dune’ DP Greig Fraser “Honored” to Receive BAFTA, Says COVID Kept Him From Event

Dune DP Greig Fraser won the BAFTA in cinematography on Sunday and provided an acceptance statement to The Hollywood Reporter, while saying he was unable to attend the ceremony because he tested positive for Covid-19.

Fraser–who is also nominated for an Oscar, Critics Choice and American Society of Cinematographers Award for Denis Villeneuve’s scifi epic–wrote that he is “honored to receive this award from such a distinguished body, which celebrates the crafts of our industry.” He noted that the work on Dune is “greater than the sum of its parts,” thanking Villeneuve, his camera team and additional collaborators in other departments.

Dune also won BAFTAs for special visual effects, sound, original score and production design.

The busy Fraser also recently lensed The Batman, the Warner Bros./DC hit that has topped the box office in its second weekend with $66 million for a 10-day domestic total of $238.5 million.

His statement follows:

Members of the Academy, colleagues and fellow film artisans:

I am honoured to receive this award from such a distinguished body, which celebrates the crafts of our industry. DUNE is greater than the sum of its parts, and I certainly wouldn’t be here if it wasn’t for my camera team, the sound department, the outstanding music composers, the hair and makeup artists, editors, costumers, art and production design departments. The list of people I am indebted to is too long to share, but you know who you are.

I’d have no business accepting this award without thanking my wife Jodie. You have been the greatest supporter and the reason I am able to forge my path in this challenging industry.

And of course Denis Villeneuve. I am grateful you took me on this journey with you, and I can’t wait to see where it takes us next.

I’m sorry to not be able to thank you in person tonight, but I tested positive for Covid-19 at the last minute.

Thank you.

Greig Fraser, ASC, ACS

March 13, 2022